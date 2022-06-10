Sustainable food production popular with investors

ADVISORY company Wilsons Sustainable Food Production Conference proved very popular with investors driven by environmental, social, and corporate governance considerations.
Held in the Westin Hotel in in Brisbane on Thurday, Wilsons' day long event heard from a wide range of agribusinesses geared to delivering on the increasing demand for sustainably produced agricultural products.
Advertisement
Key speakers interviewed by Wilsons head of equity reasearch and moderator included: Sean Hallahan, Costa Group, Quinton Hildebrand, Ridley Corporation, Paul Thompson, Select Harvests, Bruce Rodgerson, Rubicon Water, Nick Clark, Elders, Rob Gratton, Clean Seas, David Bryant, Rural Funds Group, and Geoff Burrell, Packhorse.
Want daily news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Queensland Country Life newsletter below.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.