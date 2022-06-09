Queensland Country Life
Biggenden weaner sale sees solid prices for smaller yarding

Clare Adcock
Clare Adcock
Updated June 9 2022 - 11:13pm, first published 11:00pm
Brad Murnane with pens of F1 Charolais cross steers on account of A Templeton and Son, Eumundi. The line of 81 steers sold for 718 to 764c/kg, returning $1837 to $2154 per head. Picture: Emily Cochrane

Biggenden weaner sale saw a smaller yarding of 1600 head yesterday after the region received further rainfall earlier this week, but it did little to disturb the strength of the market and the demand for quality, local cattle.

Roma Journalist - Queensland Country Life

