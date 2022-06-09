Biggenden weaner sale saw a smaller yarding of 1600 head yesterday after the region received further rainfall earlier this week, but it did little to disturb the strength of the market and the demand for quality, local cattle.
Burnett Livestock and Realty owner and agent James Cochrane said although the wet weather prevented some vendors from trucking their weaners to the sale, the prices still reflected the high quality of the yarding.
Advertisement
"Unfortunately we were struck by wet weather earlier in the week which affected our numbers by about 500 or 600 weaners," he said.
"We were very grateful for the weaners that we did yard, we only yarded about 1500 but we were very grateful to the vendors for getting those cattle out.
"Some people only got half of the cattle out that they would have liked to as some of their country was just too wet to get to.
"The market was very solid, especially in the heifers, we thought that was definitely as strong as it has been.
"The buying panel was also strong, with the majority of the weaners going out onto the Downs and into Central Queensland.
"Unfortunately the wet weather this week affected our numbers but we were certainly very happy with the quality of the yarding, and how they sold."
Cattle were drawn from Ubobo, Kalpowar, Eidsvold, Mundubbera, Gayndah, Kilkivan, Bollier, Crownthorpe, Goomeri, Tansey, Miriam Vale, Rosedale, Woolooga, Gin Gin, Bucca and Hervey Bay and all local areas.
Steers under 200kg topped at 780.2c/kg and averaged 748.4c/kg, while those in the 200 to 300kg category made to a top of 770.2c/kg and an average of 701.9c/kg. Steers between 300 and 400kg averaged 619.5c/kg, topping at 726.2c/kg.
Heifers under 200kg saw a top of 650c/kg and an average of 608.2c/kg, while those between 200 and 300kg topped at 658.2c/kg and averaged 610.5c/kg. Heifers in the 300 to 400kg category averaged 557.2c/kg, with a top of 626.2c/kg.
Bulls under 250kg topped and averaged at 500c/kg, while bulls between 250 and 450kg averaged 539.2c/kg, seeing a top of 568.2c/kg.
One of the vendors who achieved a great result at the sale was Malcolm Heading and Robyn Green of Sunnydale Grazing at Booubyjan, who sold 71 Droughtmaster steers for 770c/kg, with a return of $1769.
The couple said they were very pleased with the sale, with Mr Heading saying that anything over 700c was exceptional.
Another buyer also commented that Charolais seemed to be "the flavour of the month," with the demand for creamy cattle evident throughout the day, resulting in some of the sale's top prices.
Charbray cross steers from Kalpowar sold for 780c/kg, with a return of $1274/head, while F1 Charolais cross weaner steers from Gayndah sold for 738c/kg, returning $2136/head and Charbray cross steers from Kalpowar sold for 780c/kg, with a return of $1274/head.
F1 Charolais cross Heifers from Gayndah sold for 640c/kg, with a return of $1730/head, while F1 Charolais cross heifers from Bollier sold for 640c/kg, returning $1876/head.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.