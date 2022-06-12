For Tim and Linda Sypher, introducing Senepol bulls into their Goomeri-based breeding operation has led to excellent results in their crossbreeding program.
The Syphers purchased their first Senepol bull from the Godfrey family, Namoona Trig Senepols at Casino, New South Wales, in 2014.
"We took the plunge with the breed on advice given to us by a top Charolais breeder who told us the Senepol was ideal for first calf heifer joinings," Mrs Sypher said.
"We've found that the breeds' natural poll gene, quiet temperament and clean coats have provided great benefits in the progeny produced by joining the bulls to our Charbray heifers. The smaller calves we're now producing has been another great advantage of this cross," she said.
The Syphers bought their two Namoona Trig bulls from their Godfreys annual sale via AuctionsPlus.
"These bulls both possessed the type, softness, doing ability and quiet nature that we were looking for."
"They're doing the job we purchased them for. We've had very few calving problems with our first calf heifers since utilising the Senepol.
"The Senepol cross Charbray heifers we've retained in our herd are lovely types."
They haven't bought anymore bulls in the the last few years due to the drought, which led to them downsizing their herd numbers.
"We're confident that the bulls we have left will do the job for us a while longer."
The Syphers sell their Senepol cross Charbray weaner steers straight off their mothers at between 260 to 300kg.
"We sell them through the Roma and Murgon Store sales, or through AuctionsPlus."
They also breed commercial Charbrays and sell the male progeny to other producers as herd bulls.
In addition to their on-property operations, the Syphers agist their cattle on properties around Goomeri and at Roma.
"We've enjoyed a very good season over the course of the last 12 months. Our country looks a picture."
Howdy. Matt here. I've been with Australian Community Media for 11 years working predominantly across the North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life. If it's a special publication or feature appearing in these papers, I'm likely the bloke you'll be talking too, particularly if it's beef cattle related.
