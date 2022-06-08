Gracemere market softer after record weaner sale

Off the back of the weaner sale on Monday, Gracemere agents saw a decreased yarding of 1497 head on Wednesday, with lightweight steers reaching 806c/kg.
The yarding was made up of 767 steers, 451 heifers, 231 cows, 32 cows and calves and 16 bulls.
Quality was mixed, but generally good throughout, for cattle sourced locally and a large run from Mount Coolon and Bowen.
The usual processors and feeders were missing a few operators due to the low yarding. While restockers were active, prices were easier throughout most categories.
LC Stanke, Dalma sold Angus cross steers for 474c/kg weighing 519kg to return $2463/hd.
V Funch, Garnant sold Brangus steers for 480c/kg weighing 481kg to return $2312/hd.
Theresa Derrington, Mt Larcom sold Droughtmaster cross steers for 502c/kg weighing 441kg to return $2215/hd.
Rosetta Grazing, Collinsville sold a run of Brahman steers topping at 536c/kg weighing 356kg to return $1854/hd.
JA and KA Law, Dululu sold Charolais cross steers for 594c/kg weighing 322kg to return $1916/hd.
Hauwert Pty Ltd, Sarina Range sold Droughtmaster cross weaner steers for 762c/kg weighing 241kg to return $1843/hd.
A Moffitt, Sandringham sold Brangus cross weaner steers for 772c/kg weighing 195kg to return $1505/hd.
J and S Maguire, Dingo sold Brangus heifers for 556c/kg weighing 363kg to return $2021/hd.
J and S Dunne, Duaringa sold Brahman weaner heifers for 610c/kg weighing 205kg to return $1254/hd.
A Moffitt, Sandringham sold Brangus cross weaner heifers for 626c/kg weighing 185kg to return $11163/hd.
DC and TL Muscat, Dows Creek sold Brangus PTIC cows for $2450/hd.
K Lucas, Duaringa sold Brangus cows and calves to average $3650/unit.
Teemburra Beef, Pinnacle sold Speckle Park first-calf cows and calves for $2850/unit.
