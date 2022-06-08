Queensland Country Life
Gracemere's CQLX regular Wednesday sale sees softer trends following earlier weaner event

By Supplied
Updated June 9 2022 - 12:03am, first published June 8 2022 - 11:00pm
Gracemere market softer after record weaner sale

Off the back of the weaner sale on Monday, Gracemere agents saw a decreased yarding of 1497 head on Wednesday, with lightweight steers reaching 806c/kg.

