It's that time of year again where Queenslander's truly despise those south of the border, but this year's clash will be extra special for the Cherbourg community as one of their favourite young guns, Selwyn Cobbo, takes to the field for his State of Origin debut.
The past few weeks have seen a media frenzy and unprecedented hype around the South Burnett towns of Cherbourg and Murgon, where Selwyn grew up playing local footy for the Cherbourg Hornets and became school captain at Murgon State High School.
Cherbourg Hornets Club President Lynette Brown said the town is well and truly gearing up for the occasion, and although there are a few Blues supporters getting around, they too will be cheering on their hometown hero.
"Everyone is just counting down the hours basically," she said.
"It's very exciting for the young kids because they a lot of them are old enough to know who he is, and to know that he went to school here and he was playing for the same club that they all play for
"They really idolise him, but he's so humble and he's truly such a good kid.
"When he comes home, if there's any kids that are walking on the street and they yell out to him, he'll go and make time for them."
Coming from a community that is mad about footy, it's no surprise that numbers at the local club have skyrocketed since Selwyn's NRL debut.
"We've got really good numbers this year, over 100 kids are registered to play and about 40 blokes registered to play," Ms Brown said.
"Last year we only had about 30 Kids registered so we've topped that big time.
"We've got our first home game this Saturday, so we can't wait. We're all very excited about it."
Former Cherbourg Council CEO and Hornets Club President Warren Collins said residents have enjoyed watching Selwyn's success with the Broncos already this season, with many travelling to home games to see the high-flying winger.
"He's already had a great impact, him playing for the Broncos," he said.
"I think it's brought a lot of joy to everyone and some people who may have followed other teams before have even started supporting the Broncos."
The Cherbourg council are pulling out all the stops, streaming tonight's game on the big screen and running a community barbecue at the sporting complex for all the families in town to get together and enjoy some footy, even making Selwyn their Facebook profile picture to celebrate his debut.
While Selwyn's parents and a few of his relatives have made the trip to Sydney, the majority of his family and friends will be supporting from home, including his grandparents who usually barrack for New South Wales but will be backing their grandson in tonight's game.
Driving around town, community support is in abundance with maroon balloons and flags, as well as signs reading "Selwyn Cobbo #2" hanging from every second house in each street.
It is an undisputed fact amongst locals that Selwyn has already made his community incredibly proud and there will no doubt be many celebrations around town this evening when he pulls on the maroon jersey for the first time.
