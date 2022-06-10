The 2022 Ariat APRA National Finals Rodeo will be hosted by CQLX, Gracemere, just outside Rockhampton, from November 10-12.
The top-15 qualifiers in eight championship events, over four rounds, across three days will descend on Australia's beef city to take an Australian Champion title.
Advertisement
"To know that we have secured a dedicated home for our finals, thanks to our hosting-partner, CQLX, is an exciting development for the association, and it's a reflection of the increase in the APRA's membership base, interest in and competition within the sport," Shane Iker said, speaking on behalf of the APRA executive.
"The collaborative partnership we've developed with CQLX, is just one of the many new partnerships secured by the APRA to ensure we can continue to elevate the sport and enrich the existing stakeholder relationships we've had for many years - from stock contractors to saddle sponsors.
"And of course, for our members and our competitors - with an indoor arena, modern facilities, and a team of onsite livestock event professionals, CQLX is a secure, weather-proof and sustainable location."
CQLX operations manager Gavin Tickle, is also positive about the opportunities and benefits available to both organisations thanks to the partnership.
"We're obviously excited to form an alliance that will begin this year and move forward," Gavin said.
"Rockhampton is the beef capital of Australia, it has a diverse industry base and a vibrant economy, thanks to the progressive Rockhampton Regional Council.
"Our region has needed an event of this scale and calibre for some time, it will be well-supported - it'll be more than just a rodeo."
Alongside CQLX, is returning association partner, and long-term supporter of pro-rodeo, Ariat Australia.
"Ariat's advanced technology helps riders perform at their peak, so it's an exciting opportunity to continue partnering with an elite event such as the National Finals Rodeo in 2022," Ariat Australia's managing director Terry Donohue said.
As with the planning of any event, there were several significant considerations - from geography, distance, and dates, to financial investment.
So thanks must go to everyone who was able to present options, participate in discussions and ultimately agree to the commitment of moving the association's pinnacle event forward with these dates and location.
To stay up-to-date with all NFR announcements, head over to Facebook and follow the Ariat APRA NFR page at https://www.facebook.com/AriatAPRANationalFinalsRodeo
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.