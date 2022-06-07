Queensland Country Life
Roma agents yard 2809 head after rain on Friday night

By Supplie
Updated June 8 2022 - 1:59am, first published June 7 2022 - 11:00pm
File picture: Lucy Kinbacher

A total of 2809 head of cattle were consigned at Roma's store sale on Tuesday with steers in the 280-350kg range reaching a high of 860c/kg and averaging 648c/kg.

