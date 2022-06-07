A total of 2809 head of cattle were consigned at Roma's store sale on Tuesday with steers in the 280-350kg range reaching a high of 860c/kg and averaging 648c/kg.
Weaner steers under 220kg topped at 826c/kg and averaged 635c/kg. Weaner steers in the 220-280kg range reached 806c/kg and averaged 701c/kg. Steers in the 350-400kg range reached 702c/kg and averaged 562c/kg. Feeder steers in the 400-550kg range topping at 588c/kg and averaging 522c/kg.
Whitton Cattle Co, Myrtleville, Injune sold Charolais cross steers to 860c/kg reaching a top of $2488 to average $2393. The Angus cross heifers sold to 616c/kg reaching a top of $1906 to average $1800.
Sue Kneebone, Tchanning, Jackson sold Droughtmaster cross steers to 826c/kg reaching a top of $2014 to average $1684. The Droughtmaster cross heifers sold to 594c/kg reaching a top of $1128 to average $1113.
Newton Grazing, Monavale, Injune sold Charolais cross steers to 806c/kg reaching a top of $1913 to average $1913. The Charolais cross heifers sold to 608c/kg reaching a top of $1439 to average $1439.
P and K Arthy, Coogoon, Roma sold Angus cross steers to 800c/kg reaching a top of $2491 to average $2423.
NJ Close and DL Summerville, Wilga Park, Surat sold Angus cross steers to 776c/kg reaching a top of $2250 to average $1900.
EJ and JH Rose, Woodside Station, Charleville sold Angus cross steers to 774c/kg reaching a top of $2391 to average $2258.
GT and LJ Proud, Woodstock, Roma sold Santa cross steers to 762c/kg reaching a top of $1696 to average $1696. The Santa heifers sold to 660c/kg reaching a top of $1972 to average $1492.
SJ Phillips, Strathvale, Ballaroo sold Droughtmaster cross steers to 756c/kg reaching a top of $2206 to average $2019.
Wythburn Grazing sold Angus cross steers to 726c/kg reaching a top of $2500 to average $2319.
John M Rice, Prairievale, Torrens Creek sold Santa cross steers to 650c/kg reaching a top of $2436 to average $2149.
PJ and BJ Andrews, Blue Hills, Roma sold Santa cross steers to 644c/kg reach a top of $1803 to average $1803.
RA Ware and AJ Horvath, Mungallala sold Simmental steers sold to 630c/kg reaching a top of $2969 to average $2052. The Simmental heifers sold to 610c/kg reaching a top of $1821 to average $1821.
R and J Underwood, Pine Hills, Wallumbilla sold Droughtmaster steers to 624c/kg reaching a top of $2018 to average $1891.
GE and P Smith, Wallumbilla sold Santa cross steers sold 620c/kg reaching a top of $2284 to average $2284.
Beldene Family Trust, Aldinga, Charleville sold Angus cross steers to 592c/kg reaching a top of $2201 to average $2064.
Lyndale grazing No.2 Pty Ltd, Lyndale, Roma sold Angus cross steers to 588c/kg reaching a top of $2670 to average $2335. The Brahman cross heifers sold to 510c/kg reaching a top of $1428 to average $1428.
