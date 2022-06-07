Weaner steers under 220kg topped at 826c/kg and averaged 635c/kg. Weaner steers in the 220-280kg range reached 806c/kg and averaged 701c/kg. Steers in the 350-400kg range reached 702c/kg and averaged 562c/kg. Feeder steers in the 400-550kg range topping at 588c/kg and averaging 522c/kg.