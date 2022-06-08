The cattle market's insatiable demand for quality weaner cattle was in full force at Emerald's special weaner and feeder sale on Tuesday, where the steer price record was broken at 888c/kg.
Drawn from Mylrea Pastoral Company, Springsure, the premium run of 45 Santa Gertrudis steers made 888c/kg, weighing 204kg, for a return of $1819/head.
Advertisement
The previous record was set in February this year, when a pen of Droughtmaster steers by Iron Hut, Clermont, made 862.2c/kg.
Michael Maguire of Michael Maguire and Company Emerald, said favourable seasonal conditions and the buoyant market were key drivers of buyer confidence across the feature sale.
"The weaner market held up very well with yearling steers selling at firm, to a shade dearer, prices," Mr Maguire said.
Emerald combined agents yarded 4084 head of cattle, with the overall yard averaging 617c/kg or $1832/hd.
Lake Elphinstone Station at Nebo, offloaded 213 Charbray cross weaner cattle, with a run of No.2 Charbray cross steers making 580c/kg, with a weight of 368kg, to return $2139/hd.
The top pen of No.2 Charbray cross steers made 724.2c/kg, weighing 273kg, to return $1979/hd.
Offering 88 heifers, a pen of nine Charbray heifers sold for 594.2c/kg, weighing 271kg, to return $1610/hd.
Lake Elphinstone Partnership manager Darren Gillman said the company often sell their cattle at the Emerald weaner sales each year, due to the competitive market.
"We've offered a good run of our Brahman Charbray cross steers and heifers and we're happy with what they were paid for," Mr Gillman said.
"The property was very dry from February through to early May, where we received 100mm of rain, which has transformed our country up at Nebo."
A run of 110 Droughtmaster cross steers, offered by Trevor and Allison Hamblin of Dorris Park, Emerald, made 698c/kg, weighing 296kg to return $2074/hd.
The McKinley family of Callandoon, Springsure, sold a solid run of 75 Santa Gertrudis cross steers, with the top pen making 814c/kg, weighing 198kg, to return $1615/hd.
Owen and Carmel Berry of Rob'Mar'Lou, Anakie, sold a quality run of 22 Brangus cross Simmental steers making 782c/kg, weighing 241kg, to return $1887/hd.
A run of 45 Santa Gertrudis steers, offered by Colin Meeks of Myrtle, Springsure, made 784c/kg.
Advertisement
Weaner steers sold to average 728.9c/kg or $1810/hd, while the heifers peaked at 698c.kg, to average 557c/kg or $1810/hd.
Feeder steers averaged 456.2c/kg or $1648/hd, while heifers averaged 477c/kg or $2014/hd.
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.