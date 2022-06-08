Queensland Country Life
Restocker demand powers new steer price record at Emerald weaner sale

Ben Harden
Ben Harden
June 8 2022
Stock agent Tim Maguire of Maguires Real Estate & Livestock, Emerald, with a run of 45 Mylrea Pastoral Company Santa Gertrudis steers which made 888.2c/kg, weighed 204kg, to return $1819/head. Picture: Ben Harden

The cattle market's insatiable demand for quality weaner cattle was in full force at Emerald's special weaner and feeder sale on Tuesday, where the steer price record was broken at 888c/kg.

