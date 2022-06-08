Fresh from his appointment to federal Agriculture Minister, Queensland Senator Murray Watt has hit the ground running, scheduling a surprise visit to the Central Highlands farming region on Tuesday.
Minister Watt met with leaders from the National Farmers Federation, AgForce, Cotton Australia and local growers at Ross Burnett's Emerald property, which marked his first farm visit in his new role.
He also visited Swarm Farm Robotics in Gindie.
Senator Watt said he plans to get on-farm as much as he can to hear from farmers firsthand.
"It's been a big week," he said.
It's an incredibly exciting time in the sector and I'm really honored to take on the role.- Federal Agriculture Minister Murray Watt
"There's been a lot to take in. I've obviously had a fair bit of connection with the sector in the past but not quite at this level of being the minister.
"I'm looking forward to working with all of the growers and farmers themselves."
Farming courses through the veins of Senator Watt. His father grew up on a dairy farm outside Mackay, before going on to run beef cattle and later working as a cane cutter, while his mum's side of the family ran dairy farms on the Darling Downs.
"I've got farming in my blood," he said, after he was officially sworn in.
"I grew up with the stories about running farms and the challenges farmers face. I suppose that's what really sparked my interest in it a long time ago."
Senator Watt's first challenge will be rolling out Labor's version of the agriculture visa, which will target the Pacific Islands rather than South East Asian.
The policy has been criticised by ag industry representatives, who point out the Pacific workers were already available through various schemes and don't fill the semi-skilled and high-skilled jobs the sector is in need of.
Senator Watt will also oversee the rollout of Labor's policy to phase out the live sheep export trade, which has also been heavily criticised by the ag industry.
"There was no time frame set for [the phase out] and that was in recognition that it's something that needs to be done in consultation with industry and affected communities," he said.
National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
