Sullivan Livestock yarded 1773 cattle in Gympie on Monday selling to a fully firm to dearer market for all descriptions.
Cattle were drawn from Eidsvold, Gayndah, Booubyjan, Childers, Maryborough, Beaver Rock, Woolooga, Kilkivan, Boompa and all local areas.
Droughtmaster steers from Pendlenays Produce, Pinbarren made 544c/kg to return at $2421 a head and $2359/hd while their Charbray mates made 530c/kg ($2318/hd).
Droughtmaster steers from Kev Moore, Hervey Bay made 526c/kg ($2394/hd and $2375/hd).
Limousin cross steers from H and B Lawton made 552c/kg ($2334/hd).
Quality Limousin cross steers from the Pratt Family made 546c/kg ($2508/hd).
Russell and Trish McIntosh, Widgee sold a quality line of Brangus number one steers for 604c/kg at 375kg.
Droughtmaster steers from A Deen, Wolvi sold for 666c/kg to return $2031/hd.
Quality Chabray weaner steers from the Euston family, Glastonbury sold for 696c/kg ($2215/hd) and 748c/kg ($2006/hd).
Santa steers from the Wood Family Bauple made 744c/kg ($2143/hd and $1704/hd).
Quality Brahman cross Charbray weaner steers from SN, IV and D Gear, Bollier made 744c/kg to return $2154/hd, $2107/hd and $1780/hd.
Charbray steers from Hobi Agri, Kilkivan sold for 818c/kg ($2007/hd) 828c/kg ($1792/hd) and 784c/kg ($1744/hd).
Light Charolais cross steers from Goomeri made 838c/kg to return $1598/hd.
Santa cross steers from Eidsvold sold for 816c/kg to return $1604/hd and $1569/hd. Generally, weaner steers sold from 680c/kg to 750c/kg.
High grade Brahman heifers, 18 months, from B Hartnell, Mooloo made 618c/kg or $2281/hd and $2271/hd.
Quality Charbray weaner heifers from the Gear family made 606c/kg ($1567/hd).
Simmental cross heifers from Kenilworth made 590c/kg ($1496/hd and $1426/hd) and 660c/kg ($1281/hd).
Charolais cross heifers from Goomeri made 722c/kg ($1297/hd).
Brangus heifers from R and D Pender, Hidden Valley, Tansey made 638c/kg ($1320/hd).
Generally, weaner heifers sold from 525c/kg to 630c/kg.
Cows and calves limited in supply sold to a top of $3100.
