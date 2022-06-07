Queensland Country Life
Gympie's Sullivan Livestock report fully firm to dearer market

Updated June 7 2022 - 3:11am, first published 2:00am
File picture: Clare Adcock

Sullivan Livestock yarded 1773 cattle in Gympie on Monday selling to a fully firm to dearer market for all descriptions.

