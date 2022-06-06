Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef

Highest quality yarding ever seen at CQLX weaner and feeder sale

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated June 6 2022 - 11:06pm, first published 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Allan and Abbey Lucas of Lucas Cattle Company, Morinish, sold a line of 74 Droughtmaster steers, which averaged 303kg and sold for 722.2c/kg to return $2191/head. Picture: Ben Harden

Demand for young cattle was insatiable at the Central Queensland Livestock Exchange (CQLX) special weaner and feeder sale on Monday, where the steer price reached 850c/kg.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Harden

Ben Harden

Queensland Country Life Journalist

Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.