The annual Taroom Golden Horseshoe Campdraft was held last weekend, with 1100 first rounds runs jam packed over the three days.
The committee had to juggle cattle after rain on Friday night, but the program went ahead as per schedule.
Judges for the weekend were Wyatt Young, Shari Knudsen, Lloyd Davidson, Jack Southern, David Tattum and Cameron Webster.
The Knudsen and Lamb family names stood out on the results this year with Peter Knudsen and Kilbeggan Kimberley taking out the honours in the Dawson Valley Heliworths/Beth Hawkins Memorial Open for the second consecutive year, and Peter's son Mac having a convincing win in the C and S Webster Family/John and Coral Hartwig Memorial Juvenile riding Cruzin One Time with 89 points.
Local father and son combination, Adrian and Lane Lamb continued their winning streak with Adrian victorious in the Tigrigie Cattle Co/Charles Green Memorial Maiden A and the Anipro/Jones Mechanical Maiden B and Lane taking out the Hewitt Enterprises Novice B riding Foster.
Wyatt Young made the trip north from Tamworth, NSW, worthwhile, not only did he judge the open, but won the Dangarfield Santa Gertrudis Novice A riding Sheady Spin N Pepsi with 180 points.
Roma competitor Coralie Daly combined with Watch Me to claim the TopX Taroom/Wandoan Ladies with 91 points.
The Mungalla Stud Futurity was taken out by another local, Mat Durkin and Yellow Rose. Steve Comiskey from
Capella riding Sigma was victorious in the ABH Transport Sweepstakes Restricted Open scoring 181 points with a one point lead from Victorian competitor Ken Boulton and Tina Arena.
Rhys Bond and Clifford made the trip from Wyreema to have one run and claiming Nutrien Taroom/Pinnacle Junior Cattle Working Competition.
The Solar Performance Horses sponsored the mini cattle working competition that was won by local Willa Wright and also the Novelty Events.
Cattle for the event were kindly donated by local graziers, Bill and Kellie McLean, Phil and Edwina Keating, Jeremy and Julie Shaw, Will and Kirsty Twidale, and the Kehl Family.
Blair Athol and the Eidsvold Golden Bell campdraft events were also held last weekend, with large nominations being received at both events. Long serving committee members, Tom Bancroft and Margaret Adams were awarded Life Membership at the Eidsvold Golden Bell Campdraft
Campdrafting events on this weekend include Bowen River, Normanton, Gold City (Charters Towers), Blackall and the Clermont Pony Club.
