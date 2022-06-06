The Knudsen and Lamb family names stood out on the results this year with Peter Knudsen and Kilbeggan Kimberley taking out the honours in the Dawson Valley Heliworths/Beth Hawkins Memorial Open for the second consecutive year, and Peter's son Mac having a convincing win in the C and S Webster Family/John and Coral Hartwig Memorial Juvenile riding Cruzin One Time with 89 points.

