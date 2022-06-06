Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Taroom Golden Horseshoe Campdraft attracts 1100 first round runs

By Robyn Paine
June 6 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The annual Taroom Golden Horseshoe Campdraft was held last weekend, with 1100 first rounds runs jam packed over the three days.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.