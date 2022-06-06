More than 250 current and future doctors will tackle the big issues affecting rural communities when they descend on Gladstone this week for the 32nd annual Rural Doctors Association of Queensland conference.
From senior doctors and political and advocacy representatives through to junior doctors and final-year medical students, delegates will travel from right across Queensland for the event.
Peak body representatives and policy leaders will unpack key policy and the implications for communities, with a focus on rural GP practice sustainability, attracting GPs to rural areas, maternity and cardiovascular care, and infectious diseases.
Queenslanders with Disability Network consumer representative Kate Dufty will take part in the new program format, discussing discrimination, power and privilege in health care.
Ms Dufty, a Gladstone local, said it was "wonderful" the RDAQ conference was being hosted in her town.
"It's a chance for us to be part of these very important conversations which can help shape the future of health care across regional Queensland," she said.
"Starting the conversation is often the hardest part, so I applaud RDAQ and the conference team for driving this discussion."
RDAQ president Dr Michael Reinke said the along with a packed educational and clinical program, the conference was renowned for its social events, gala awards night and family entertainment program.
"This year we have introduced some popular new health and wellbeing offerings which will see our delegates take part in the local Parkrun event or yoga and so far, more than 60 per cent have signed up," Dr Reinke said.
Dr Reinke said hosting the conference in Gladstone reflected RDAQ's commitment to supporting Queensland's regional communities.
Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett said he looked forward to to welcoming the RDAQ team and delegates.
The RDAQ 2022 conference is on June 9-11 at Gladstone Entertainment and Convention centre.
