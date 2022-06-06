Queensland Country Life
Rural Doctors Association of Queensland conference to address big issues

June 6 2022 - 6:00am
RDAQ president Dr Michael Reinke. Picture: Supplied

More than 250 current and future doctors will tackle the big issues affecting rural communities when they descend on Gladstone this week for the 32nd annual Rural Doctors Association of Queensland conference.

