Far North Queensland integrated cattle operation

FAR north Queensland's Crystalbrook and Silkwood stations are being presented as an integrated cattle breeding and fattening operation.
Covering 33,900 hectares (83,733 acres), Crystalbrook is located near Chillagoe, 220km west of Cairns and 140km south west of Mareeba.
Advertisement
Crystalbrook also has tourism options and features a 3000 megalitre, barramundi stocked lake (pictured) in the centre of the property, which covers about 120ha.
The property is fenced into eight large breeding paddocks and six holding paddocks. There are two sets of new steel cattle yards.
As of April 2022 there were 2748 cattle in the Brahman and Brahman cross breeding herd.
Pastures are mainly black spear grass and other native species with areas of seca stylo. Crystalbrook is described as a very clean property, free from noxious weeds.
Sandy Tate River runs through the southern end of the property with several permanent and semi-permanent holes. In addition, water is supplied by more than 26 dams and 13 bores.
The fully furnished, five bedroom luxury homestead is set on a freehold title, has a wet-edge pool overlooking Crystalbrook Lake.
The homestead also has five ensuited, courtyard suites and there are also staff quarters, an equipped butcher's shop, and two airstrips.
Plant and equipment included in sale.
Silkwood is 431ha (1064 acres) of drought free coastal country used to fatten and background cattle from Crystalbrook.
Located 30 minutes inland from Innisfail and a little under two hours from Cairns, Silkwood features two homesteads, excellent shedding, good fencing, and a wide range of improved pastures.
There are also two sets of steel cattle yards.
Crystalbrook and Silkwood will be auctioned by Queensland Rural in Cairns on June 30. If not sold as a whole, the two properties will be available for sale separately.
Contact Peter MacPherson, 0447 941 110, or Troy Trevor, 0408 502 576, Queensland Rural.
Advertisement
Want daily news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Queensland Country Life newsletter below.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.