Colcannon offers spectacular views of Bunyas, Gowrie Mountain

LIFESTYLE property Colcannon is located on Wyangapinni Road at Stoneleigh, about 10km north of Pittsworth and 50km west of Toowoomba.
Covering 65 hectares (160 acres) the undulating, elevated basalt property runs into softwood scrub country.
The property features a two storey, four bedroom brick veneer home, built about 30 years ago, which has spectacular views of the Bunya Mountains in the north and Gowrie Mountain in the east.
The home has a formal entrance with a tiled foyer, library/sitting area, a sunken formal lounge, and a north facing kitchen/living area. Entertainers will be impressed by the gazebo equipped with seating and benches, which has a barbecue and a large wood fired oven. Set in a natural garden setting, the home also has a 12x9m garage.
A railway drover's carriage set on steel stumps equipped with power and plumbing has potential as guests' quarters.
Colcannon is divided into six paddocks with four barbed wires on a mix of wood and steel posts.
There is about 20ha planted with improved pastures, creeping bluegrass, Gatton panic, Rhodes grass and some legumes. The balance is blue grass and open natural bushland.
The property has a large dam with a good catchment, which services an overhead tank on a steel stand supplying the garden and five troughs. There is also an unused bore.
Other structural improvements include a 12x12m Colorbond shed with a concrete floor and a hard stand area, steel cattle yards with a loading ramp, and a covered equine vet crush with concrete floor. There is also an older, timber and iron construction farm shed with a concrete floor.
Colcannon is being sold by Ray White Rural through an expressions of interest process closing on June 23.
Contact Matt Cleary, 0428 987 340, Ray White Rural Pittsworth.
