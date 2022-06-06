Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Colcannon offers spectacular views of Bunyas, Gowrie Mountain

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
June 6 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ray White Rural: Colcannon is being sold through an expressions of interest process closing on June 23.

LIFESTYLE property Colcannon is located on Wyangapinni Road at Stoneleigh, about 10km north of Pittsworth and 50km west of Toowoomba.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.