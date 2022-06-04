Queensland Country Life
Wattle Grove Speckle Park stud reaches $37,000 top at annual fire and ice sale | Photos

Billy Jupp
By Billy Jupp
Updated June 4 2022 - 11:46am, first published 11:30am
CHILLY conditions could not stop Wattle Grove Speckle Park stud's annual fire and ice sale from being red-hot, reaching a $37,000 top.

