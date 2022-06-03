A YARDING of mixed quality awaited buyers at this week's Gracemere store cattle sale at the Central Queensland Livestock Exchange with yearling steers stealing the show and reaching a top of 800 cents a kilogram.
The yearling steer category was a highlight Wednesday's overall yarding of 2369 head, which was up by more than 1200 from the previous week, with most pens selling from 665c/kg to 763c/kg to restockers.
Advertisement
Medium weight pens averaged from 490c/kg to 576c/kg, with most runs being snapped up by restockers.
It was a similar story in the light-weight yearling heifer category, which reached a top of 650c/kg to return averages ranging from 448c/kg to 582c/kg.
Most lines in medium-weight pens averaged about 445c/kg to 545c/kg.
Read Also:
Grown steers, which went to feedlots averaged from 423c/kg to 483c/kg, while those destined for processors sold from 411c/kg to 417c/kg.
Much like the steers, grown heifers ranged from 410c/kg to 420c/kg, with feeders buying theirs from between 382c/.kg to 530c/kg.
Prices for heavy, four-score cows eased at this week's sale with most on a lesser finish and weight averaging 372c/kg.
Several pens of PTIC cows returned to the paddock to average between 342c/kg and 384c/kg, while heavy bulls were in short supply and sold to 349c/kg.
The quality of the limited offering of cows and calves was very mixed and in broken line, which caused them to be sold from $2150 a unit to $2850 for the best drafts.
Agents put the increase in Wednesday's yarding down to some areas drying out enough for cattle to be transported to CQLX.
The overall quality and condition of the yarding was considered with cattle coming from places such as Miriamvale, Collinsville, Bowen, Bauhinia Downs.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.