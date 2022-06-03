Queensland Country Life
Cows with calves top at $2850 at weekly Gracemere store cattle sale

By Newsroom
June 3 2022 - 1:00am
More than 2300 head were yarded at this week's store sale at CQLX.

A YARDING of mixed quality awaited buyers at this week's Gracemere store cattle sale at the Central Queensland Livestock Exchange with yearling steers stealing the show and reaching a top of 800 cents a kilogram.

