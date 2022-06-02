RECENT wet weather may have impacted some categories at Warwick's weekly sheep sale, but it did not dampen buyers from driving ewe lamb prices to a $300 a head top.
A yarding of 1838 head awaited buyers to Wednesday's sale, as young lambs made up the biggest portion of the market with 797 head.
Advertisement
The majority of the young lambs on offer sold for about $144/hd and to a top of $235, while some very light lambs made up the other end of the category, selling for $20.
Old lambs were the next most heavily represented category at the sale with 666 head up for bids.
Much like young lambs, prices ranged from a $20 low to a $300 top for ewe lambs, while most averaged about $170.
Read Also:
Warwick stock agent Ben Johnston, Ray White Livestock, said the top selling lambs attracted plenty of interest.
"We had a good pen of ewe lambs there that made $218 a head and there was another pen of ewe lambs earlier in the sale, which sold for $300," Mr Johnston said.
"They were Dorper ewe lambs joined to White Dorper and Aussie White rams, so being stationed mated helped them reach those sorts of prices.
"In my opinion, they were a really handy line of ewes."
Despite the top end of Wednesday's market remaining strong, Mr Johnston said he felt a number of factors had caused the trade and store lamb categories to soften on previous weeks.
"I think the market was fully firm on the heavy lambs, but when it came to store lambs I think the market was back $20 to $40 cheaper," he said.
"There was a good run of heavy lambs that tapered off into a lot of trade weight and store lambs in the back end of the sale.
"From my perspective, there was a few reasons the market was back like that, the first being a little bit less competition for store lambs due to the weather.
"Obviously, the cold wet weather we have been getting hasn't really been of benefit to most sheep and as well as that, a few of the regular store lamb buyers weren't at this week's sale.
"Another major factor is the rising price of grain, which is impacting what it costs to feed a lamb and make a dollar out of them."
Mr Johnston said he was confident the categories would turn around in coming weeks as weather conditions ease and regular buyers return to the sale.
"I think this week was a bit of a one off to be honest," he said.
Advertisement
"I'm not sure anyone was expecting a drop like we saw and it's tough to say whether it will carry on over the next few weeks, but I'd like to think it can straighten back out a bit."
Much like older lambs, hoggets also sold well at Wednesday's sale with most offerings selling from $42 to $212 and averaging about $169.
It was a similar story in the wether category as the 42 head on offer sold from $80 to a $210 top.
Topping the section was a run of five Dorper wethers, which weighed 50kg on average that were offered by Roy and Raelene Potticary, Delrae, Oakey.
Rounding out the sale was the ewe category, which ranged in price from $25 to $182 and the ram category, which sold from, $74 to $188.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.