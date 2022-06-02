Many Aussies would be familiar with the struggle of trying to spread peanut butter on toast and it resulting in a mangled mess on their kitchen benchtop, but this squeezy invention is here to solve all your condiment calamities.
This week, Bega Cheese Limited unveiled their new, revolutionary product that is bound to shake up the peanut butter market - Simply Nuts natural peanut butter in a "Shake 'N Squeeze" format.
Bega has been making the iconic yellow-lid jar of peanut butter in Melbourne for over 60 years and launched their all natural peanut butter, Simply Nuts, back in 2019.
Simply Nuts is made with just two ingredients - peanuts and a pinch of sea salt - which makes for a very tasty breakfast item but one that can be a little tough to get out of the jar and spread when kept in the fridge, or on the runny side for those who like to keep their spreads in the pantry.
The new squeezable format will solve all problems, regardless of where consumers sit on the pantry versus fridge debate, and keep the hassle out of the early morning toast rush.
Crunchy lovers need not fear, as Bega have confirmed that it will also be available in the new format along with the classic, smooth variety.
Bega Foods Spreads Marketing Manager Jacqui Roth said that Bega aimed to please its consumers and the new squeezable format will solve their peanut butter dilemmas.
"Natural peanut butter is a delicious product, made with the health-conscious consumer in mind," she said.
"However, due to the naturally occurring peanut oil in natural peanut butter - consumers have let us know that things can get messy when they're trying to get the natural peanut butter out of the jar with a knife.
"We're thrilled to be announcing the arrival of Simply Nuts in a Shake 'N Squeeze format today, we believe it's truly going to be a game changer for peanut butter lovers across the nation."
"Those among the first to trial the product have stated that not only does Simply Nuts natural peanut butter in a Shake 'N Squeeze format remove the mess from the natural peanut butter equation, but it also makes it much easier to add a quick squeeze of peanut butter during snack time and while cooking meal-time favourites, like satay dishes."
The new squeezy approach has also received a big tick of approval from the growers who contribute the truckloads of peanuts that go into making each and every jar, or bottle, of Simply Nuts, including the Rackemann family at Coalstoun Lakes.
Simply Nuts visited Mark Rackemann, his son Cam and partner Michelle, along with their kids Riley, Bellamy and Bailey, to see what they thought of the new product and check out what happens around the farm during harvest time.
Cam Rackemann, who is a fourth-generation peanut farmer and therefore a bit of an expert when it comes to peanut butter, was quite impressed with the shake and squeeze model.
"It's revolutionary, really," he said,
"When it comes to peanuts, we thought we had seen it all - but it turns out, we hadn't.
"We're excited to see a new way for people to use peanut butter hit the supermarket shelves."
Coming into the month of June, growers across the state are well into peanut harvest, with around 75 per cent of crops already harvested according to Bega, despite several weeks of wet weather slowing things down for some farmers.
"While the last stage of our peanut harvest has been slightly hampered by the recent rain here in Coalstoun Lakes, we're holding out for the sunshine so that we can close out this year's harvest," Mark Racekemann said.
"Nothing makes us happier than growing a great crop of peanuts for the nation to enjoy."
