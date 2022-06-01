Exhibiter Glenda Henry was visibly emotional when her Boer buck won supreme exhibit and champion buck of Springsure Show last Saturday.
The win was also special in the fact that it was Australia's first ever open meat goat show.
Born a twin, 345 Springsure Bellarine was exhibited by Glenda Henry and Collin Valler of Bellarine Boer Goats, Emerald.
Weighing in at 76kg, the 12-month-old buck had a scrotal circumference of 30.5cm.
Springsure is the son of senior grand champion buck Rocky Rich Tex and out of a Yarrabee Doe.
Glenda said the supreme win proves to us that we believe that we're on the right track. We're trying to produce a really outstanding meat animal and we won the meat show," Ms Henry said.
"He's a solid, tough buck and his Yarrabee dam has produced and raised twins every season in paddock conditions, many of them in drought.
"He wasn't one of my picks that I thought was a standout buck, but I guess it comes back to the individual choice of the judge.
"The judge told me she would never speak to me again if I ever sold him, so we're keeping him."
Judge Darlene Wilkins said it was inspiring to see the industry on a rise.
"These new breeders that are coming into the industry, they've got passion, they can see what they now need to do to improve their herds to become part of the market leaders," Ms Wilkins said.
Show organiser and steward Kylie Leahy, Mount Roy stud, said the quality of goats exhibited this year was fantastic.
"We had commercial breeders winning over stud breeders and we had stud breeders showing just how good they are," Ms Leahy said.
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
