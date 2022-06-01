HIGH demand for quality genetics helped spur on the success of a Kalahari Reds goat sale, with a buck topping the online sale at $8500.
Tuesday's sale held via AuctionsPlus attracted entries from across the country but it was a nine-month-old buck offered by Ray and Rosemary Anderson, Isis Reds Kalahari stud, Childers, that stole the show when snapped up by Leawah Reds, Bollon.
The 100 per cent Red Kalahari buck, which had a fat score of one, was one of 26 bucks and 10 does offered by the stud with their top-selling doe reaching $4960 when it was purchased by Carl and Emily Green, Morven.
Elders stock agent Gary Cartwright, Dalby, said the results "show that quality certainly rises to the top".
"I think he was a fantastic up-standing buck and I think what he made exceeded everyone's expectations," Mr Cartwright said.
"Ray and Rosemary have got a lot of bloodlines that have been brought over from South Africa in about 1999, which I think was one of the big draw cards of the sale."
Also turning heads during the online sale was a draft of 530 Rangeland-cross does offered by AW and JF Zischke, Aramac, which sold for $182 a head, a draft of 15 Boer-Kalahari does offered by Hazlewood Enterprise, Springsure, which sold for $165/hd as well as two runs of three Boer bucks offered by Daytona Grazing, Emerald, which sold for $280/hd.
Featuring at the top end of the buck market was a 100pc Red Boer buck offered by Parraweena Cattle Company, Banana, which sold for $3550, another Isis Reds buck that fetched $4940 and a Boer buck offered by Alpha Elite, Emerald, which was knocked down for $1540.
Isis Reds dominated the single lot doe category with highlights including does reaching $4920, $4640 and $4520 twice.
However, runs of eight and 17 Boer and Kalahari cross does offered by K and B Anderson, Eubalong, NSW, also proved memorable, selling for $283/hd and $219/hd.
"There was plenty of demand with some goats going as far as NSW and central west Queensland," Mr Cartwright said.
"People are obviously chasing good bloodlines and the Kalahari Reds are certainly proving to be something everyone wants to get into."
