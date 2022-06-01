Queensland Country Life
Isis Reds Kalahari stud tops national online goat sale

Billy Jupp
By Billy Jupp
June 1 2022 - 9:00am
The nine-month-old buck offered by Ray and Rosemary Anderson, Isis Reds Kalahari stud, Childers, which topped the online sale at $8500. Photo: Supplied

HIGH demand for quality genetics helped spur on the success of a Kalahari Reds goat sale, with a buck topping the online sale at $8500.

