Lorna Fanning passes reins to new chairman Barry Moore

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
Updated June 1 2022 - 4:36am, first published 4:00am
Gunnedah district horseman Barry Moore is the new ASH chairman.

Gunnedah district horseman Barry Moore is the new chairman of the Australian Stock Horse Society taking over from Lorna Fanning who has served her three year term.

