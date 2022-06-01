Gunnedah district horseman Barry Moore is the new chairman of the Australian Stock Horse Society taking over from Lorna Fanning who has served her three year term.
Mrs Fanning has served for three years as Chairman, since 2019, after she was first elected to the Board in 2016.
Mr Moore was first elected to the Board in 2019, and has worked across areas and administered the Hunter, Broken Hill, Central Tablelands, Central West and Western branches of NSW.
He was our 50th Anniversary Convenor and a member of Stud Book, Events and Youth Committees.
The election of new office bearers was part of the AGM held in Toowoomba over the weekend.
Awards presented included the Westpac Bank Star of the Year award awarded e eight year-old Australian Stock Horse stallion, Excee Dreaming of Abbey, owned by Guy McLean of Guy McLean Horsemanship.
A four year-old gelding Spinderella Man, bred by Kimberley Sammon, Beaudesert, Qld, and owned by the Buchanan family, Hillview, Qld, that was awarded highly commended after he formed a formidable partnership with his nine year-old rider, Lily Buchanan.
The Prince of Wales Perpetual Trophy, the four year-old stallion Brandwood Orlando. Bred by Nicole Moxey, Goulburn, NSW.
Louise Best, Mudgee, NSW was named the 2021 volunteer of the year.
The recipient of the 2021 Nancy Davies Memorial Trophy for Youth was 21 year-old Grace Pearce, also of Mudgee, while the 2021 Australian Stock Horse Society Branch of the Year was the Tasmanian branch.
