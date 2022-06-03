Lockyer Valley beef and cattle company Stanbroke Beef will receive up to $9.9 million in funding from the federal government to construct a state-of-the-art facility at its Grantham beef processing plant.
The Member for Wright Scott Buchholz said new manufacturing equipment would allow Stanbroke to increase its throughput and product offerings and deliver a range of innovative products to new markets in Australia and overseas.
"It will also ensure processes to increase the value of secondary cuts in Australia, resulting in further flow-on benefits to Australian graziers while directly creating 112 jobs in regional Queensland," he said.
"Funding for the project is being provided under round 2 of the federal government's Integration and Translation Streams of the Modern Manufacturing Initiative."
It's understood the funding was not contingent on the Coalition winning government.
Stanbroke's chief financial officer Roland Atherton said they were incredibly grateful for the support of the Modern Manufacturing Initiative, which will enable Stanbroke to construct a state-of-the-art, value-added facility at its Grantham site.
"The use of highly technical equipment to convert more of our raw materials into consumer-ready food products will present new, higher skilled job opportunities to our local workforce, and a new range of products for our valued domestic and international customers," he said.
"We appreciate the support of the Lockyer Valley Regional Council, and our local, state and federal members, to deliver a project of this scale in our regional community."
State Member for Lockyer Jim McDonald also welcomed the funding for the Lockyer business secured by Scott Buchholz and the Morrison government.
"I welcome the funding to get the most of every bit of beef through this new state-of-the-art value-add facility," he said.
"Stanbroke are wonderful corporate citizens in the Lockyer Valley, providing much needed employment and also support for many local community and sporting groups."
The company's aim is to consistently provide the finest quality beef, which it says it achieves by owning and managing each step of the beef production process.
That combines the qualities of its cattle stations with state of the art production facilities to offer a full range of grain and grass-fed beef categories, which is available locally and exported to over 35 countries globally.
The company has five beef brands - Diamantina premium brand, Sanchoku Wagyu, Flinders Natural free range, Signature Black Angus, and Augustus grain finished.
