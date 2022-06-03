Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef

Stanbroke receives $9.9m federal grant

June 3 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Federal Member for Wright Scott Buchholz, Stanbroke operations manager Jim Friis and state Member for Lockyer Jim McDonald at the announcement of the news. Picture: Supplied

Lockyer Valley beef and cattle company Stanbroke Beef will receive up to $9.9 million in funding from the federal government to construct a state-of-the-art facility at its Grantham beef processing plant.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.