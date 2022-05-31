Callide by-election

I am running in the state seat of Callide in the upcoming by election onSaturday 18 June, because as a grazier with 30years in the area I knowwe need an alternative to the worn out rhetoric that brings no positivechange.Callide is rich in agriculture, grazing and home to two baseloadcoal-fired power stations. As your One Nation candidate for Callide Iwholeheartedly support these industries which are central to our economyand essential for vibrant regional communities. The single biggestthreat to all is the march towards net zero. I talk to many graziersand farmers, and few are aware of the devastating toll this will wreckthroughout Callide. Already we are seeing land being locked up forcarbon sequestration rather than being productive, there is a relentlesscampaign against our cattle industry coming from a call to curb ourcattle numbers to reduce methane production and even from the Australiancurriculum promoting the virtues of vegetarian diet. Then there is thedemonising of coal-fired power stations, which provide the most reliableand efficient baseload power that we need for our agricultural, grazingand manufacturing industries, that renewables will never compete with.

