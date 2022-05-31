Six people have nominated to contest the state seat of Callide at the June 18 by-election, vacated by Colin Boyce who successfully contested the seat of Flynn in the recent federal election.
Bryson Head, a grazing advocate and geologist from Chinchilla, won LNP preselection in February and has been on the campaign trail at many of the recent agricultural shows in the region.
He has been joined by two candidates who are no stranger to the electorate, Pauline Hanson's One Nation candidate Sharon Lohse and Adam Burling, representing Katter's Australian Party.
Ms Lohse contested Callide at the 2017 state election and was PHON's candidate for Flynn in the 2019 and 2022 federal elections, while Mr Burling placed third at the 2020 state election behind Mr Boyce and the ALP when he stood as an independent candidate.
Mr Burling, a coalminer from Biloela, tried to stand for KAP in the 2020 election but their were difficulties with his registration.
When nominations closed at noon on Tuesday, Biloela social worker Bronwyn Dendle was listed as the ALP's candidate, while the Animal Justice Party will field Paula Gilbard, and Legalise Cannabis Qld has Fabrice Jarry as its representative.
Mr Head, 26, is a former affiliate of the Green Shirts Movement and has made no secret of the fact that he opposes state ALP regulations on vegetation management and reef regulations.
In the past few weeks he has been joined on the campaign trail by LNP leader David Crisafulli,
KAP enters race for Callide with coalminer Adam Burling
Katter's Australian Party's (KAP) has pledged to provide genuine regional representation to the communities of Callide should they elect Biloela-based coalminer Adam Burling at the June 18 Callide by-election.
A well-known local, Mr Burling has today been formally announced as running under the unashamedly pro-regional party's banner.
Mr Burling, who was born in Longreach, is a coal miner and a self-confessed patriot who served for six years in the Australian Army Reserve.
He said he was 100 per cent committed to making Callide a stronger community.
"Whether it's coaching soccer, rugby league, basketball, a Cub leader with the Bilo scouts, volunteering in the kids' tuck-shops or performing the Secretary's role for the P&C at the Biloela State High School, I'm happiest when I'm contributing to, and building, our community in some form or another," he said.
"Callide is rural and regional electorate and, by default, we have to always fight for our fair share from Brisbane and Canberra.
"I, like a lot of people these days, are not confident that the two major parties are able to genuinely represent communities like ours - time and time again they have proven they are willing to throw the regions out to sea on net-zero and reef regulations to sure up their 'green credentials'.
"We are progressively sold out time and time against so Labor and to a degree the LNP can try and 'out-left the radical left' such as the Greens which, as we saw during the most recent Federal Election, are gaining ground in the highly-populated, inner-city suburbs of the major cities.
"I believe strong voices like that of the KAP are the genuine counterpoint to this trend - it is something many Australians are genuinely screaming out for and I want to be part of the pushback."
Mr Burling said he choose to run for the KAP because of its unflinching support for primary producers and the Australian working class, as well as its unwavering opposition to vaccine mandates.
"I remember driving out of Longreach in 2020 and hearing Robbie Katter on 4LG radio saying they will back coal no matter if it loses them votes, and thought 'wow, that's commitment to the industry!'
"I knew that when my chance came the KAP was where I wanted to pledge my allegiance, and become a part of that unflinching support and commitment."
Mr Burling said witnessing the determination behind the KAP's campaign to reverse the crippling reef regulations, which apply across Callide, was also key factor in his decision to throw his lot in with the party.
"The Queensland State Labor Government's Environmental Protection Act came into effect in the Burnett Mary river basin area in 2021.
"The Burnett Mary basin is in part fed from the Callide Electorate, so that means our primary producers are under the hammer to comply with ideologically-driven environmental regulations which can very likely destroy their livelihoods.
"Current and past regulation has severely depleted the fishing industry in Queensland, all but killed off dairy and now cherry-picked leftist reef science is trying to do away with the rest.
"The KAP's recent Reef Reversal Bill wasn't successful in Qld Parliament because the LNP didn't back it, didn't back our farmers but instead sided with Labor and voted it down."
If successful on June 18, Mr Burling says he will be an unwavering, incorruptible representative for the people of the Callide electorate.
"Unlike candidates for the Brisbane-based parties, I will never be put in a position of voting against the interests of Callide, and never will."
Mr Burling identifies a lack of action on key local concerns such as jobs, water storage, health, housing, roads and local council funding as other areas he will be strongly advocating for in Callide if elected.
KAP Leader and Traeger MP Robbie Katter said the party was very proud to endorse Mr Burling, who he was confident would make a very powerful MP.
"No electorate in Queensland has ever regretted electing a KAP MP - we are unashamed in our convictions and our allegiance to the advancement of rural and regional Queensland," he said.
"Our allegiance to the coal workers, to the farmers and the battlers and to the every day people who feel forgotten by their two major parties is unquestionable.
"Callide would be a much stronger place if it elected a KAP MP on June 18."
ADDITIONAL BIO INFORMATION
Adam Burling has spent the better part of his adult life working in the resources industry, starting out as a Quarry Laboratory Technician before being elevated to supervisory roles.
He has held management roles in quarries and concrete plants, and was General Manager of a Silica Sand Mine near Bundaberg before his move to the Callide Mine.
Mr Burling ranks his six years as an infantryman with the Australian Army Reserves as a most rewarding experience, along with his work as Vice President of the Callide Valley Lodge with the Qld District Mining and Energy Union.
His commitment to the well-being of his fellow workers has also lead him to train and qualify as a Mine Rescue member.
I am running in the state seat of Callide in the upcoming by election onSaturday 18 June, because as a grazier with 30years in the area I knowwe need an alternative to the worn out rhetoric that brings no positivechange.Callide is rich in agriculture, grazing and home to two baseloadcoal-fired power stations. As your One Nation candidate for Callide Iwholeheartedly support these industries which are central to our economyand essential for vibrant regional communities. The single biggestthreat to all is the march towards net zero. I talk to many graziersand farmers, and few are aware of the devastating toll this will wreckthroughout Callide. Already we are seeing land being locked up forcarbon sequestration rather than being productive, there is a relentlesscampaign against our cattle industry coming from a call to curb ourcattle numbers to reduce methane production and even from the Australiancurriculum promoting the virtues of vegetarian diet. Then there is thedemonising of coal-fired power stations, which provide the most reliableand efficient baseload power that we need for our agricultural, grazingand manufacturing industries, that renewables will never compete with.
As part of a long standing grazing family in Callide, having raised andhome-schooled three children, I understand how important services suchas health, internet connectivity and road and rail infrastructure are.
All of these services needs to be improved in Callide.I ask for your support at the upcoming Callide by-election to become your One Nation representative in the QLD parliament.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
