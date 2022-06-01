Downs Rugby's Teenage Grand Finals are being played on Friday, June 3 evening at the Toowoomba Sports Ground Berghofer Stadium.
We thank major Junior and Teenage Boys sponsor STAG Machinery and Teenage Girls 7s sponsor Mort & Co for their invaluable support of community Rugby.
Our social media and DownsRugbyTV page will broadcast a live stream of the grand finals from 4.30pm all the way through to Under 16 Boys from 9pm. All details and tickets are available at www.downsrugby.com.au.
Last weekend was punctuated by glorious weather and two very successful ladies' days.
At Gold Park, the Toowoomba Rangers hosted a successful capacity event highlighted with a thumping 78-12 victory over the Roma Echidnas in Round 7 of the RDO Equipment Risdon Cup A Grade Men's competition.
At Southern Cross Sporting Reserve, the Toowoomba Bears as part of their Ladies' Day, hosted the in-form Goondiwindi Emus.
After Goondiwindi had an 84 point win a week earlier, the clash last Saturday was a close 30-20 win for the Emus.
Much credit goes to the Toowoomba Bears for keeping last year's Risdon premiers to a 10-point margin.
Gatton's Black Pigs earned a much needed 34-7 win over the Condamine Cods at Risdon Oval, Warwick.
It was the first footy played at Warwick after recent flooding. The Water Rats Club and president Tess Enchelmaier, have shown much resilience.
Dalby Wheatmen travelled to USQ Rugby Oval to play the Saints. Samuel Laffey crossed over for two meat pies. Dalby defested USQ Saints 38-13.
The RDO Equipment Risdon Cup Ladder after 7 rounds has the Toowoomba Rangers on 25 competition points, followed by Dalby Wheatmen (24) in second place, Goondiwindi Emus (21) in third place and USQ Saints (14) in fourth position.
On Saturday, Round 8 RDO Risdon Match of the Round is Dalby Wheatmen hosting the Toowoomba Rangers at John Ritter Oval, featuring first verse second on the Ladder.
Round 5 of the STAG Machinery Emilee Cherry Cup Women's 7s goes ahead on Saturday, with carnivals at Gallas Fox Park, Roma and at Rowden Park, St George.
Downs Rugby is fielding an unprecedented eight (8) XV-a-side representative teams to compete in the South Queensland Country Championships at the Sunshine Coast Stadium from June 10-11.
From these Championships, SQ Country selectors will choose players in U13,14,16 Teenage Boys, U15 Teenage Girls XVs, U19 Colts, and Senior Men and Women after games against Sunshine Coast Stingrays and the Gold Coast Cyclones.
SQ Country will compete against Central Queensland and North Queensland at the QCRU 2022 State Championships held by Downs Rugby from July 1-3 at Toowoomba Sports Ground and Toowoomba Grammar School.
Stand out players from these championships in U13,14,16 Teenage Boys and U15 Teenage Girls XVs will go into camp and represent Queensland Country v City on Wednesday, July 6 at Toowoomba Sports Ground.
Nutrien Ag Solutions B Grade Bill Flamsteed Premiership
Round 7
Rangers B Grade 29 (Tries: R. Paverd (2), L. Burrows, M. Kelly, D. Eady Conversions: R. Paverd (2)) Def By Frillnecks B Grade 38 (Penalty Tries: 1 Tries: T. Mcdonnell, C. Mckechnie, H. Long, J. Stokes, O. Armstrong Conversions: J. Knight (3))
Bears B Grade Men 5 (Tries: H. Sargood) Def By Emus B Grade 43 (Tries: C. Gleeson, T. Sheridan, G. Morris, W. Fagan, L. Morris (2) Conversions: L. Smith (5) Penalty Goals: L. Smith)
Warwick B Grade 17 (Tries: J. Reynolds, B. Johnson, H. Morrissy Conversions: B. Johnson) Def By CODS B GRADE 29 (Tries: N. Weller, P. Moran, H. Cochrane, H. Durrant, A. Wilson Conversions: N. Weller (2))
USQ B Grade 0 Def By Dalby B Grade 32 (Tries: C. Nicholls, J. Hyde, S. Weier, C. Nolan Conversions: C. Nicholls (3) Penalty Goals: C. Nicholls (2))
RDO Equipment Risdon Cup A Grade
Round 7
USQ A Grade 13 (Tries: C. Gadd- weazel Conversions: P. Alberts Penalty Goals: P. Alberts (2)) Def By Dalby A Grade 38 (Penalty Tries: 1 Tries: S. Laffy (2), T. Capel, T. Davison Conversions: R. Gale (3), C. Nicholls Penalty Goals: C. Nicholls)
Rangers A Grade 78 (Tries: J. Lane, T. Stuart (2), M. Debney (3), A. Fessey (2), B. Murray, C. Raratabu, A. Kelly Conversions: B. Murray (9), D. Cover Penalty Goals: B. Murray) Def Roma Echidna's A Grade 12 (Tries: B. Coonan, M. Creeley Conversions: J. Massingham)
Black Pigs A Grade Opens 34 (Tries: O. Radford, W. Motti (2), H. Stewart (2), A. Brennand Conversions: W. Motti, A. Brennand) Def CODS A GRADE 7 (Tries: Team (1) Conversions: Team (1))
Bears A Grade Mens 20 (Tries: P. Welsh, S. Lloyd-jones Conversions: W. Jackson (2) Penalty Goals: W. Jackson (2)) Def By Emus A Grade 30 (Tries: L. Power (2), T. Sullivan (2) Conversions: W. Gilbert (2) Penalty Goals: W. Gilbert (2))
Verifact Traffic C Grade E S Dooney Hayes Premiership
Round 7
Rangers C Grade 24 (Tries: E. Rokoraite (2), A. Mackintosh, N. Hess Conversions: T. Salter (2)) Def Roma Echidna's C Grade 17 (Tries: J. Green, B. Coonan, J. Coonan Conversions: D. Kennedy)
Bears C Grade Men 34 (Tries: Team (6) Conversions: Team (2)) Def Emus C Grade 10 (Tries: J. Onus, T. O'rafferty)
South Burnett C Grade 12 (Tries: Team (2) Conversions: Team (1)) Def By Dalby C Grade 19 (Tries: A. Mitchell, K. Turner, P. Crawley Conversions: B. Turner (2))
Black Pigs C Grade Opens 41 (Tries: C. Sullivan (3), C. Powell, D. White, H. Pulsford, L. Boal Conversions: C. Kent (3)) Def Chinchilla River Rats Open 10 (Tries: Team (2))
2022 Berrick Barnes Under 14 Shield
Round 11
U14 Souths U14 43 (Tries: J. Johnston, G. Tomlinson (3), E. Campbell, A. Messenger (2) Conversions: A. Messenger (4)) Def Bears U14 0
USQ SAINTS U14 BOYS 36 (Tries: M. Johnston, L. Hanna (3), C. Head, L. Burrow Conversions: H. Graham (3)) Def 2022 Redbacks U14 12 (Tries: R. Gielis, H. Hume Conversions: C. Herden)
2022 Greg Holmes Under 13 Shield
Round 11
Bears U13 58 (Tries: A. Young (4), A. Phelan (2), X. Davey (3), C. Cook Conversions: J. Woodhead (2), A. Galbraith (2)) Def U13 Souths U13 0
2022 Redbacks U13 22 (Tries: M. Williams, L. Luker (2), C. Park Conversions: J. Hampson) Def USQ SAINTS U13 BOYS 15 (Tries: D. Coleborn, G. Tighe, T. Goldthorpe)
2022 Hugh McMenniman Under 16 Shield
Round 11
Bears U16 29 (Tries: B. Lotz (3), J. Stephens, L. Connolly Conversions: A. Black (2)) Def 2022 Redbacks U16 5 (Tries: W. Steer)
USQ SAINTS U16 BOYS 12 (Tries: W. Flegler, P. Neilson Conversions: P. Neilson) Def Dalby U16 0
2022 Mort & Co U14 Teenage Girls 7s
Round 5
Warwick U14 Girls U14 0 Def By Bears U14 Girls 7s U14 49 (Tries: Team (7) Conversions: Team (7))
Warwick U14 Girls U14 5 (Tries: Team (1)) Def By 2022 Redbacks Girls 7s U14 67 (Tries: Team (11) Conversions: Team (6))
Warwick U14 Girls U14 0 Def By Dalby U14 Girls 36 (Tries: Team (6) Conversions: Team (3)) 2022 Redbacks Girls 7s U14 0 Draw Bears U14 Girls 7s U14 0
Dalby U14 Girls 5 (Tries: E. Crothers) Def By Bears U14 Girls 7s U14 10 (Tries: S. Hindmarch (2)) Dalby U14 Girls 7 Def By 2022 Redbacks Girls 7s U14 20
2022 Mort & Co U16 Teenage Girls 7s
Round 5
USQ U16 Teenage Girls U16 Girls 5 (Tries: R. Haverhoek) Def By 2022 Redbacks Girls 7s U16 Black 12 ( Tries: Team (2) Conversions: Team (1))
2022 Redbacks Girls 7s U16 Red 22 (Tries: Team (4) Conversions: Team (1)) Def Bears U16 Girls 7s Red
U16 5 (Tries: S. Bender)
2022 Redbacks Girls 7s U16 Black 12 (Tries: Team (2) Conversions: Team (1)) Def USQ U16 Teenage Girls U16 Girls 5 (Tries: Team (1))
Bears U16 Girls 7s Blue U16 0 Draw Bears U16 Girls 7s Red U16 0
Bears U16 Girls 7s Blue U16 7 (Tries: A. Hurley Conversions: A. Hurley) Def By 2022 Redbacks Girls 7s U16 Red 24 (Tries: Team (4) Conversions: Team (2))
2022 Under 15 Tim Horan Shield
Round 11
USQ SAINTS U15 BOYS 14 (Tries: R. Brown, D. Brazel Conversions: S. Elms (2)) Def Bears U15 0
2022 Redbacks U15 48 (Tries: M. Logan (2), E. Sargent, D. Nunn, H. Campbell, L. Ryan (2), A. Mason Conversions: D. Nunn, R. Zanette, J. Lane (2)) Def 2022 Warwick U15 3 (Penalty Goals: E. Costello)
