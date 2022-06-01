SHOWGOERS could be forgiven for getting a bit hot under the collar at the 39th annual Ridgelands show on Saturday, as all attention turned to the show's Dachshund races.
It was the second year in a row the Ridgelands Show Society has held the sausage dog races, attracting more than 20 entries for this year's event.
A pup named Bentley was first past the post closely followed by Snickers in second and fellow confectionary homage Hershey took out third place.
Event convenor Laura McQuillan said she believes the Ridgelands show is the only one in the state that offers sausage dog races.
"It was such a fantastic day, we had dogs of shapes, colours and sizes," she said.
"The event is only in its second year but it is certainly growing, which I think was shown by how many more entries we got this year than compared to last year.
"I have a sausage dog myself, I thought it would be something a bit cool and last year it drew a really big crowd, which was even bigger this year, the crowd was huge."
Participants travelled from as far away as Yeppoon and Rockhampton for this year race, which helped add to the atmosphere at the show.
"There is a lot of people in this part of the state that have Dachshund and I think something like this is a lot of fun for people who just love dogs," Ms McQuillan said.
"This year we were lucky enough to have Hutchison Builders in Rocky sponsor the event and put up some prize money, which I think really helped attract a few more entries.
"I think this event will continue to grow and become a really highly-anticipated part of the show just like the cattle and everything else we offer at Ridgelands."
