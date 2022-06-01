Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Ridgelands Show Society hosts sausage dog races at annual show | Photos

Billy Jupp
By Billy Jupp
June 1 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

SHOWGOERS could be forgiven for getting a bit hot under the collar at the 39th annual Ridgelands show on Saturday, as all attention turned to the show's Dachshund races.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Billy Jupp

Billy Jupp

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.