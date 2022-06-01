Queensland Country Life
Negotiations continue on Gympie cattle country

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
June 1 2022 - 5:00am
NEGOTIATIONS are continuing on the impressive Gympie district breeding/backgrounding property Penyrhoel Station, which went to auction on Wednesday.

NEGOTIATIONS are continuing on the impressive Gympie district breeding/backgrounding property Penyrhoel Station, which went to auction on Wednesday.

