Negotiations continue on Gympie cattle country

NEGOTIATIONS are continuing on the impressive Gympie district breeding/backgrounding property Penyrhoel Station, which went to auction on Wednesday.
Offered through Colliers Agribusiness and Resolute Property Group, the 895 hectare (2212 acre) property on three titles is located 15km north of Gympie.
Penyrhoel is said to run up to 600 breeders taking progeny taken through to 300-340kg utilising irrigation and further pasture development.
There is significant cattle infrastructure including 36 paddocks serviced by 7km of laneways and 400-plus head capacity steel cattle yards.
Penyrhoel has three main valleys with the majority of the property comprising of open forest land types rising to ironbark and spotted gum on duplex and loam soils.
The balance is a small area of ironbark, stringybark and supplejack ridges, with box and blue gum flats. There is also millable timber.
The property has been extensively developed with Rhodes grass, setaria, Gatton panic and legumes including wynn cassia, seca stylo and siratro.
Penyrhoel is dissected by Crooked Creek, which is a tributary of Sandy Creek. Water is supplied from two equipped dams that supply header tanks, troughs and are used for about 20ha of irrigation. There are also numerous dams, spring fed creeks and waterholes.
Built infrastructure includes a renovated three bedroom homestead, two bedroom manager's cottage, machinery shed and a storage shed.
Contact Leah Freney, 0415 849 293, Colliers Agribusiness, or Ben Forrest, 0427 580 000, or Grant Veivers, 0429 844 585, Resolute Property Group.
