Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef

Black Simmental focus growing on Nalpa Downs

MS
By Matt Sherrington
June 19 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ideal genetics: Pictured are the selection of bulls on Nalpa Downs, that Grant and Jane Maudsley have purchased from Tony Horvath and Roslyn Ware, Fairview Black Simmentals, Mungallala, over the course of the past two years.

Simmental genetics have been a part of Grant and Jane Maudsley's beef production operation for close to 20 years, but in recent years they've worked towards establishing a larger Black Simmental influence within their herd which has yielded promising results.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Matt Sherrington

Journalist

Howdy. Matt here. I've been with Australian Community Media for 11 years working predominantly across the North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life. If it's a special publication or feature appearing in these papers, I'm likely the bloke you'll be talking too, particularly if it's beef cattle related.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.