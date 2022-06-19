Simmental genetics have been a part of Grant and Jane Maudsley's beef production operation for close to 20 years, but in recent years they've worked towards establishing a larger Black Simmental influence within their herd which has yielded promising results.
The Maudleys had run their breeding program on Nalpa Downs, 40km north-west of Mitchell, for 27 years in a family partnership, and have now managed it themselves for five years.
Advertisement
The organic certified property consists of variable country, where the Maudsleys have replaced some of their cropping land with improved pastures for their cattle to graze, though they still consider themselves "opportunity croppers".
Mr Maudsley said the family has long had a "smattering" of Simmental genetics in what was initially a predominantly Hereford herd.
"We started honing in on Simmental genetics three years ago, and we now run close to a 50 per cent Black Simmental herd," he said.
When the decision was made to move in this direction they identified and bought from breeders with bulls that had moderate growth rates, deep maternal history data, good IMF scores, which were quiet, easy to handle and well adapted to their conditions.
One of the breeders that the Maudsleys identified were Tony Horvath and Roslyn Ware, Fairview Black Simmentals, Mungallala.
"Tony and Rosalyn are very focussed stud producers, they've done a lot of work within their stud herd on enhancing calving ease, IMF, and calving interval. Their bulls are the type of moderate-framed animal we were looking for. Their temperament is exceptional as well, which is another big point of emphasis for our program. We rely heavily on figures, to ensure that we'll eventually be able to form a self-replacing herd, and the Fairview bulls are helping us to reach that objective."
The Maudsleys run a fixed joining from October to December for calving in July.
"Any heifers or cows that come in empty after this period empty are culled, as are older cows. Our females most recently preg-tested at 93 per cent, which we're happy with. We mate yearlings and the Fairview heifers are just starting to calve now.
"Selling the progeny as light feeders is good enough for us at the prices we're currently receiving through AuctionsPlus or by selling direct to the feedlot."
The Maudsleys are also rebuilding their female numbers post the 2019 drought by trading a bit less, and buying more females in. This has been made easier in the last 12 months, as they've received the best rain they've seen on on Nalpa Downs.
"From a grass growing point of view the rain has been fantastic, and the cattle are doing very well."
Howdy. Matt here. I've been with Australian Community Media for 11 years working predominantly across the North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life. If it's a special publication or feature appearing in these papers, I'm likely the bloke you'll be talking too, particularly if it's beef cattle related.
Howdy. Matt here. I've been with Australian Community Media for 11 years working predominantly across the North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life. If it's a special publication or feature appearing in these papers, I'm likely the bloke you'll be talking too, particularly if it's beef cattle related.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.