"Tony and Rosalyn are very focussed stud producers, they've done a lot of work within their stud herd on enhancing calving ease, IMF, and calving interval. Their bulls are the type of moderate-framed animal we were looking for. Their temperament is exceptional as well, which is another big point of emphasis for our program. We rely heavily on figures, to ensure that we'll eventually be able to form a self-replacing herd, and the Fairview bulls are helping us to reach that objective."