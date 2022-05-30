After many years of exhibiting cattle at the Clermont Prime Show, a local family have claimed this year's grand champion prize.
The winning exhibit was a grain fed Charbray steer bred and exhibited by Shane Benney and family of Merrigang, Clermont.
The steer was entered into class one of the grain fed section - single steer most suitable for the Japanese market, no more than four teeth.
He had a liveweight of 715kg, sold for 470c/kg and was purchased by JBS Australia, to be processed locally at the Rockhampton plant.
JBS livestock buyer, Kerry Mills said the Charbray steer was a credit to the exhibitor.
"(The steer) is exactly what the market is looking for; a beautifully finished steer with even fat coverage," Ms Mills said.
"The line up at this year's Clermont Show was an excellent yarding of grain and grass-fed cattle with the good season highlighting the quality cattle being bred and raised in the Central Highlands region."
Other major winners in the Prime Cattle section included Mac and Gayle Shann of Cantaur Park, Mt Coolon, who won the JBS Australia Champion Pasture Fed or Crop fed steer with a Droughtmaster Charbray steer.
Most Successful First Time Beef Cattle Exhibitor: Anthony and Kimberly Lee
Most Successful Beef Cattle Exhibitor with 15 or less Cattle Entered: Kenlogan
Most Successful Beef Cattle Exhibitor: Tayglen
Most Successful Beef & Commercial Cattle Exhibitor: Tayglen
The prime cattle show is an element of the Clermont Cattleman's Challenge, where the exhibitor selects three steers for a pen of three for prime cattle selection, one steer for a single exhibit in the prime cattle selection and one steer to be sent to Rockhampton for carcase judging.
A pen of five Charolais Droughtmaster cross steers took home this year's Clermont Cattleman's Challenge.
The pen was exhibited by James and Aleisha Pisaturo, Veejay Downs Charolais, Inga Downs, Dingo, who have been crowned Cattle King and Queen.
The Clermont Cattleman's Challenge is a 12 month competition, with five steers being entered at last year's Clermont Show where they are judged as a pen of five.
The cattle are then sent to a paddock, generously donated by Bart and Tegan Wilkinson at Walton Downs, Clermont.
From there, the competition steers spend the next 250 days before being trucked to Paringa Feedlot to be fed on grain for 100 days.
There are placings giving for both the grass and grain fed weight gains and competition points for overall weight gain.
Competitors then select one steer to be judged as a carcass and three to be judged at this year's show as a pen of three steers most suitable for the 100 day grain fed market.
The final hurdle is the taste test which is assessed by five judges.
JBS will be featuring the Inga Downs beef at a special promotion at the Commercial Hotel in Clermont.
Meanwhile, the other challenge steers will be marketed throughout various pubs and steakhouses throughout Queensland.
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
