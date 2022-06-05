James Cochrane and Emily Rockemer were wed on their Coles Creek property, Kendall Park, on April 16.
Emily, a Brooweena girl, and James, from the Mary Valley, are recognisable faces having taken over the Burnett Livestock and Realty business in Biggenden earlier this year.
Advertisement
The bride, her father and her bridesmaids arrived to the property in a horse drawn carriage but little did they know the groom had also arrived in style, with a guest surprising him with a helicopter flight.
The couple were married by Father Bruce Boase under a tree on their cattle property and the celebrations kicked on straight after with the reception held under a marquee less than 100 metres away.
The ladies hair and makeup was done by MD Brides, Renee Mulcahy was the photographer while Wedding by Hello Blue was the videographer.
Karinya Florist took care of the flowers while Manumbar Meats handled the main catering.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.