BVAQ strategic relationship manager Gary Martin presents the most outstanding show exhibit - large-scale producer award to Barambah Organics general marketing manager Richard Thayne. Picture: DIAA

Queensland dairy producers have scooped a number of high profile awards at the recent 2022 Dairy Industry Association of Australia Awards.



A panel of expert judges tasted over 1000 cheeses, yoghurt, butters, milks and ice creams before handing out the well-recognised gold and silver DIAA titles in Melbourne.

Barambah Organics' skim milk beat a number of much bigger brands and full-fat varieties to receive the highest scoring milk and modified milk awards.

The company, which has farms near Goondiwindi, also took home most outstanding show exhibit - large-scale producer for its skim milk.

Barambah also bagged gold in the natural fetta cheese, low fat natural yoghurt, and full fat iced coffee categories.

Maleny Cheese also secured a number of awards, including gold in the Greek style flavoured yoghurt 5pc fat and below category and gold in the Greek style plain yoghurt category.

Barambah Organics CEO Matt Stanton said the awards were an honour.

"When it comes to skimmed milk, Barambah Organics is officially la crème de la non-crème," he said.

"Our customers already knew our milk is the best you can buy, so it's great the judges have agreed."

Mr Stanton said the company's secret was happy cows.

"Our cows are free to munch on lush, green grass all day which results in healthier, tastier milk, cheese and yoghurt that are free from pesticides and chemicals," he said.

"Studies show that happy cows produce more delicious milk, and this award proves the point."

