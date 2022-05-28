Surging prices expected to curb global demand

Queensland grain farmers welcomed last week's sunshine following recent torrential rain, where some areas are still mopping up from the unseasonal downpour.

Central Queensland cropping areas recorded the heaviest falls, with Emerald recording more than 140 millimetres.



It's shaping up as the wettest May for the region in close to 40 years.

Heavy rain has come at a cost for some farmers and regional communities.



Some winter cereal crops were flooded, which will see replanting in some areas.



Cotton crops have been flooded, which will result in quality downgrades in some cases.

Southern Queensland cropping areas also registered soaking rains.



Roma, Miles, Dalby and Goondiwindi received upwards of 50mm, with falls close to 100mm along the western cropping fringe.

Winter cereal crops have jumped ahead with the wetter than normal autumn weather.

Farmers are optimistic about the seasonal outlook with the favourable weather and amazing prices.



Winter crops are well ahead of where they were at the same time last year.

Feed grain prices surged $50 to $70 higher last week.



Stockfeed wheat and feed barley traded above $500 delivered into southern Queensland feedlots.



Feed grain prices are above the highs seen in the drought through 2018 and 2019.

Similar increases were seen in southern markets.



Australian Standard White and stockfeed wheat into Melbourne were $50 higher for the week to breach the $500 barrier.

Sorghum prices jumped $20 to $30 a tonne last week on the back of strengthening wheat and barley prices.

The surge in prices triggered fresh selling from both farmers and traders.



This put pressure on prices, with both the Downs and Melbourne markets ending the week below the mid-week highs.

Attention is turning to possible demand rationing at current prices.



Feeders are already questioning if they will be able to recoup the higher grain prices in the cattle, pig, and poultry meat prices.



Some sectors, including feedlots, are considering winding back numbers considering the surging grain prices.



Feedlots say current barley prices are more than $200 above the levels they were paying at harvest.

High prices are also expected to curb global demand for wheat and barley.



Analysts are saying the sharp rally in world wheat prices will make the staple an unaffordable luxury in diets across some areas in Africa and Asia.

Details: 0428 116 438 or lloyd@agscientia.com.au