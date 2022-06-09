A sterling selection of Senepol and Senegus bulls have been selected for the annual Namoona Trig (NT) Senepols Invitational Sale being held at CQLX Gracemere on Monday, June 27.
The 39 bulls catalogued for the 2022 sale will consist of 35 NT Senepols bulls of which 24 are purebred Senepol and 11 are Senegus (nine black and two red), while Silverleigh Senepols will offer four purebred Senepol.
Sale coordinator Blair Godfrey said all bulls in the draft will be between 16 and 26 months of age on sale day.
"The NT Senepols bulls have been prepared in a rocky hill paddock where they have had ad lib access to Rhodes grass dominated pasture, Riverina 14 per cent stud cattle pellets, and hay for close to 100 days pre-sale," Mr Godfrey said.
He said he's impressed with the overall quality of the bulls selected for this year's sale.
"Yearling scrotals, growth rate and general comformation were the main traits we looked at when selecting the sale team. We also cull any females that don't breed regularly to mitigate any fertility issues with our bulls.
"We offered black Senegus for the first time at the 2021 sale, and they very well received. For this reason we'll be offering another solid lineup of black Senegus again this year."
The sale will again be held as a Helmsman-style auction, with bidding to take place simultaneously online through AuctionsPlus.
In a simultaneous auction all lots are able to be bid on at once. After the first hour of the sale a timer will start at 60 seconds, the timer resets when there is bidding activity on any lot in the sale. Every time someone places a bid on any lot, the timer resets to 60 seconds. The amount of time the timer resets to gradually decreases until bidding activity stops for long enough for it to count down to zero. At this point all lots in the sale are closed. If you were the winning bidder on any lot in the sale and it hadn't met reserve you have one hour of priority negotiation time where the vendor cannot sell the lot to anyone else. After this time the vendor is free to sell the lot to whoever they please.
"If you aren't confident with the AuctionsPlus system talk to your agent or our agents to bid for you or come to CQLX on the day."
The NT bulls will be yarded on farm at Casino for inspection on Sunday, June 19, while the Silverleigh bulls can be inspected on farm at Oakey through to the same day. For the final week including sale day the bulls will be located in at CQLX Gracemere so clients in the region are able to inspect the lots first-hand.
The vendors are offering free freight to saleyards within 500km by road of CQLX Gracemere and 500km by road of Casino.
"This will likely be completed in the week of the sale for delivery's within 500kms of CQLX, and before the end of July for delivery's within 500kms of Casino."
NT Senepols will also be attending the Ag-Grow Emerald Field Days.
"We'll have some of the catalogued bulls on display at our Ag-Grow site, and we look forward to catching up with you there."
All bulls selected for the catalogue have been treated with: Pestiguard Vaccine; Longrange Botulinum Vaccine; 7 in 1 Vaccine; Vibrovax Vaccine; 3 Germ Vaccine (Tick Fever); Bovine Ephemeral Fever (3 Day) Vaccine. They're all tick free and ready to Travel. NT Senepols are JBAS 7, and the bulls should be eligible for entry into Western Australia.
"All bulls except for the four first-cross Senegus have been DNA tested by Neogen. They've been sire verified, are 100pc homozygous polled, and have been tested for the presence of double muscling. The DNA'd NT Senepols draft have also been slick tested and are all BVDV (Pestivirus) Negative."
Mr Godfrey said the more than 1600mm they've received at Casino since the end of January has slightly impacted their preparation of the sale bulls.
"Despite the downpour, we've been quite happy with how these bulls weight growth has continued, and their feet have held up well."
The bulls will be scanned by Paul Kenny a week prior to the sale, and a supplementary sheet will be generated and circulated via email and online. The supplementary sheet will include: weights, P8 and rib fat scans, EMA, semen motility and scrotal circumference figures. Yearling scrotals for most lots will be printed in the catalogue.
GDL Rockhampton will be presiding over the sale.
"Contact them if you need any info about the bulls or AuctionsPlus and they will be more than happy to help."
For enquiries please call GDL Rockhampton's Josh Heck 0409 732 676, Bill Beck 0417 762 438 or Georgie Connor 0428 347 550, and Col Godfrey 0427 524 755 or Blair Godfrey 0431 815 831.
Howdy. Matt here. I've been with Australian Community Media for 11 years working predominantly across the North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life. If it's a special publication or feature appearing in these papers, I'm likely the bloke you'll be talking too, particularly if it's beef cattle related.
