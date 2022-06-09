Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Superior Senepol and Senegus genetics

MS
By Matt Sherrington
June 9 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cracking genetics: A first-rate draft of the 39 Senepol, and black and red Senegus bulls have been carefully selected for the 2022 NT Senepols Invitational Sale.

A sterling selection of Senepol and Senegus bulls have been selected for the annual Namoona Trig (NT) Senepols Invitational Sale being held at CQLX Gracemere on Monday, June 27.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Matt Sherrington

Journalist

Howdy. Matt here. I've been with Australian Community Media for 11 years working predominantly across the North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life. If it's a special publication or feature appearing in these papers, I'm likely the bloke you'll be talking too, particularly if it's beef cattle related.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.