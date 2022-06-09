In a simultaneous auction all lots are able to be bid on at once. After the first hour of the sale a timer will start at 60 seconds, the timer resets when there is bidding activity on any lot in the sale. Every time someone places a bid on any lot, the timer resets to 60 seconds. The amount of time the timer resets to gradually decreases until bidding activity stops for long enough for it to count down to zero. At this point all lots in the sale are closed. If you were the winning bidder on any lot in the sale and it hadn't met reserve you have one hour of priority negotiation time where the vendor cannot sell the lot to anyone else. After this time the vendor is free to sell the lot to whoever they please.