Blackbutt local Jack Argent will compete at the STIHL Timbersports Rookie World Trophy this weekend in Vienna, taking on the world's best woodchoppers.
In his first appearance on the world stage, Mr Argent will compete in five events during the course of the championships: the stock saw, underhand chop, single buck, springboard chop, and his favourite discipline, the standing block chop.
The scores from each event will be tallied up and the overall champion will be awarded at the conclusion of the competition.
The young South Burnett local plans to leave nothing in the tank, saying he hopes to bring home trophy.
"I'd be happy to get on the podium, but obviously I really want to win," he said.
Mr Argent qualified for the world championships after his performance at the national competition back in 2019, but due to COVID has been unable to represent the green and gold overseas until now.
He will then go on to compete at the Australian mens competition later in the year, making the step up from the rookie division.
Mr Argent first took up the ax when he was 17 years-old and has been woodchopping for around seven years.
"I got into woodchopping through my father and my brother who used to compete in the traditional woodchopping at local shows," he said.
"My brother and I started to get pretty good so we decided to branch out into anything that we could through woodchopping and then Timbersports came along at about the perfect time."
The Argent brothers also kickstarted a passion for timber sports within their local community, as some of the first members of the Blackbutt Axemen and Sawyers Club.
"All of our mates have got into woodchopping so we have a really good base in Blackbutt," he said.
