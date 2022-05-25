Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Blackbutt timbersports champ takes on world's best in Austria

Clare Adcock
By Clare Adcock
May 25 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jack Argent competing at the STIHL Timbersports Australian Trophy. Picture: STIHL Timbersports

Blackbutt local Jack Argent will compete at the STIHL Timbersports Rookie World Trophy this weekend in Vienna, taking on the world's best woodchoppers.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clare Adcock

Clare Adcock

Roma Journalist - Queensland Country Life

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.