Extreme weather events are hitting all corners of Queensland

The impacts of extreme weather events and conditions are being felt by all corners of the Queensland community and are increasingly becoming a key risk farmers need to manage.



The collective concerns around the impact of climate change on communities and business appear to have been a key consideration in the federal election.

In recent months alone we have seen Queenslanders having to deal with damaging floods and extended rainfall periods, whilst much of the state also remained drought declared.



These extreme weather variabilities place enormous pressure on farming and more broadly on communities that are often still trying to recover from one weather event when another one hits.



The culminating effect of subsequent weather events one after the other is taking its toll.

QFF welcomes momentum in advocating for effective climate solutions to reduce the very real impacts to our farmers and equip them with adaptation strategies to ensure the long-term viability of our food, fibre and foliage sectors.



Addressing the issues impacting the agricultural sector, including the increase and severity of drought and floods, requires a national policy to protect the future of water and food security for this country.

QFF and its members recognise that drought and climate variation are an integral part of farming in Queensland, and farming businesses are working hard to plan for and manage these variations.



It is important that farm businesses are supported to become more climate-resilient so that industry reaches a point where it is possible to move away from "transactional" assistance during droughts and the collective focus is more squarely on preparedness.

Energy and water are inextricably connected in agricultural systems.



Climate change and extreme weather events are influencing the water-energy nexus and the efforts of farmers striving to increase efficiency to increase Queensland's agricultural sector's resilience.

Efficiency in energy and water end-uses can reduce the sector's exposure to acute and chronic stressors, including high utility bills, which together with climate change, are negatively impacting agricultural productivity.

While there is a range of technological solutions to improve efficiencies and productivity, further government and policy support is needed.



This support needs to be coordinated to avoid unintended consequences from previous government programs.

Queensland's intensive agricultural sector stands to gain significantly from an energy-water productivity agenda that acknowledges climate change which needs to be put on the agenda now.

QFF is looking forward to working closely with the newly elected federal government and sharing the Queensland perspective on climate change policy and working together to find effective solutions to ensure a viable future for food, fibre and foliage production across the state.