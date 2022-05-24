As soon as it is dry enough to muster steers and get trucks into Dumfries near Blackall, there is an oats crop bounding out of the ground at Speculation near Taroom, waiting for them to arrive.
Parents, Russell and Debbie Hawkins, run the family breeding operation near Blackall where they run 400 Santa Gertrudis cross cows joined to Santa Gertrudis bulls.
They moved west five years ago after buying Dumfries, leaving their children to manger their Taroom district holdings.
Daughter Alicia and husband Lachlan Mead, and son Scott and Kristy Hawkins live on Speculation and work together.
Together, they all to run Speculation and nearby Moonamara where the steers are trucked to be finished for the feeder market or on to the processors.
Alicia said they planted the oats into a good sub soil moisture profile in April, after receiving good rains.
"We have since received 75mm in the past eight weeks and the oats has come away," she said.
"The heavens opened on both Dumfries and the Taroom aggregation in October last years, and there have been consistent falls ever since.
"Both are looking great seasonal wise,' she said.
"We plant oats every year when we can, and it is used to rotate and finish all home-bred cattle from our other proprieties, or any we may buy in."
