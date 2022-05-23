A total of 1068 head were yarded at the seventh annual Charbray and Charbray infused show and sale held in conjunction with the fortnightly sale last Friday at Monto.
According to Andrew Cavanagh of KellCo Rural Agencies and Monto Cattle and Country, a terrific line up of cattle came to hand and were met with very strong demand.
Bullocks on account of the Bennett family sold to 408c/kg at 718kg to return an average of $2930, and were named champion pen of males.
G and D Arneil of Biloela sold bullocks for 408c/kg averaging 773kg to return $3156/head.
Charbray steers from DB and RW Brown sold to 582c/kg averaging 408kg to return an average of $2376 while B and S Pailthorpe sold theirs for $2456 averaging 465kg at 528c/kg.
WED and SCE Appleton of Clermont sold Charbray steers to $2092 averaging 343kg at 610c/kg.
Michelle Lamb also sold Charbray steers at 742c/kg averaging 277kg to return $2056/head.
Charbray steers on behalf of RD and CM McLaughlan sold to 772c/kg at 2223kg to return $1722/head.
Charbray heifers from the Zeismer family, Beaumont Grazing, Taroom, sold for 540c/kg at 413kg to return an average of $2228.
Phillip Lamb sold Charbray heifers to 478c/kg averaging 435kg to return $2095.
CD and RL Whitaker sold 265kg Charbray heifers to 700c/kg to return an average of $1851/head. Charbray heifers sold on behalf of Dunlop Cattle Co to 636c/kg at 286kg to return $1817/head.
Charbray cows account Mt Pleasant Grazing sold to 354c/kg averaging 553kg to return an average of $1962. PTIC Charbray cows on behalf of B and E Partnership, Mulgildie sold to $2600/head.
Moondah Cattle sold Droughtmaster steers to 562c/kg at 373kg to return an average of $2094. Simmental steers account IK and TD Sanderson made 682c/kg averaging 290kg to return $1970/head. Angus cross steers on account of Tim Barron, Biloela sold for 728c/kg for 236kg to return $1699/head.
IK and TD Sanderson also sold 276kg Simmental heifers to 652c/kg returning $1801/head.
Brangus heifers from Mr Barron sold to 648c/kg at 240kg to return $1552/head.
The next fortnightly fat and store sale will be held on June 1.
