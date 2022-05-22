Queensland Country Life
Beaudesert's Bartholomew and Co offer reduced yarding due to wet weather conditions

Updated May 23 2022 - 1:47am, first published May 22 2022 - 11:00pm
Ashley and Sascha Stevens, Charlwood, sold Droughtmaster steers at 15mths for $2200.

Beaudesert agents Bartholomew and Co reported a reduced yarding on Saturday due to wet weather conditions across the state.

