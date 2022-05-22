Beaudesert agents Bartholomew and Co reported a reduced yarding on Saturday due to wet weather conditions across the state.
All descriptions were to have sold to a very competitive panel of buyers.
Claire Mahony, Bunjurgen sold 18-month-old Santa steers for $2300.
Droughtmaster steers, 15 mths, from Ashley and Sascha Stevens sold for $2200.
Gold Coast Pastoral sold pens of Angus cross steers at 15mths to top at $1980.
Charbray weaner steers on account of Judd Farming, Allenview sold for $1700.
G and R Teese, Beaudesert sold Droughtmaster weaners steers to $1600.
Limousin steers, 15mths, from Vince and Judy Slingsby, Beechmont sold for $1910.
Gold Coast Pastoral sold Droughtmaster cross heifers, 15mths, for $1920.
Vince and Judy Slingsby sold 15-month-old Limousin heifers for $1840.
Claire Mahony sold Santa heifers, 15mths, for $1620.
Nawoc Holdings Beaudesert sold pens of Brahman heifers, around 14mths, for $1500.
Angus cows from Gold Coast Pastoral sold for $1700.
