RETURNED LNP member for the Queensland seat of Wright, Scott Buchholz, said Labor needs to rethink cutting funding to regional Australia.
"Congratulations to Anthony Albanese and the Labor team on their win, but it is worth noting only about one in three Australian voters marked Labor as their first preference," Mr Buchholz said.
"That means two out of three Australia's didn't vote for Labor.
"Where the seats did change, they were generally in the leafy green, upper socio-economic areas where its pretty obvious the cost of living pressures are not the same as in the regions."
Mr Buchholz said in contrast, the seats that represented the engine room of the state producing food, fibre and energy across all held, and were strongly held.
"Whether it was Wright, Maranoa or Flynn, the people involved in growing the food and fibre and producing the energy had a stronger connection to the enormous benefits of having a stronger economy.
"The people in the regions know that money should be spent on the parts of business that make money, and reduced on the parts of the business that don't make money.
"Mr Albanese would be well advised not carry out his threats of cutting money to the regions, if he wants to maintain a strong economy."
Mr Buchholz was first elected to Federal Parliament in 2010. His diverse seat of Wright covers 7577 square kilometres of south east Queensland, including the Lockyer Valley, parts of the Gold Coast, Ipswich, Logan, the Scenic Rim, Southern Downs.
"I am humbled to be returned as a member of our parliament," he said.
"It's time for Labor to lead and for our side of politics to regroup.
"It's up to all of us to make sure the regions continue to be properly represented and funded."
