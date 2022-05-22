Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Federal election: Why funding the regions 'must continue'

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
May 22 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Returned LNP member for the Queensland seat of Wright, Scott Buchholz, says cuts to regional funding as bad for Australia.

RETURNED LNP member for the Queensland seat of Wright, Scott Buchholz, said Labor needs to rethink cutting funding to regional Australia.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.