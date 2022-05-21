Ullathorne: More than an outstanding lifestyle property

OUTSTANDING lifestyle property Ullathorne offers 75 hectares (187 acres) of quality grazing country ranging from creek flats to undulating ridges with panoramic views.
Located on Kandanga Creek Road at Upper Kandanga, the property is located only a few minutes from Kandanga and less than 80km from Noosa Heads.
Ullathorne features excellent water, with a frontage and a irrigation licence on the permanent Kandanga Creek, dams, tanks and troughs.
The renovated homestead has an owners' retreat, country kitchen plus wide verandahs well suited entertaining.
There is also a large 16.5x54 metre Colorbond shed with a set of undercover steel cattle yards.
Ullathorne will be auctioned by Elders in Kandanga on July 6.
Contact Garry Martin, 0417 002 606, or Bruce Smith 0417 716 033, Elders.
