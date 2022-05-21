Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Ullathorne: More than an outstanding lifestyle property

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
May 21 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
UPPER KANDANGA: Ullathorne will be auctioned by Elders in Kandanga on July 6.

OUTSTANDING lifestyle property Ullathorne offers 75 hectares (187 acres) of quality grazing country ranging from creek flats to undulating ridges with panoramic views.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.