Queensland Country Life
Home/Cropping

Summer chickpea crops could become a reality

By Sandra Godwin
May 19 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Researchers make notes about the progress of 20 chickpea lines in the trial at Narrabri.

RESEARCH underway across the northern NSW and southern Queensland grain belt could result in a new option for summer cropping: chickpeas.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.