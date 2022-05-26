High fertility: Rob and Helen Gowland, Sandalwood Cattle Co, with their PTIC Charbray cows. Their fertility rate this year was 95 per cent for all their Charbray cows.

The need for a fertile breed, suited for the rigours of coast cattle production is what led the Gowland family, at Sandalwood Cattle Co, to introducing Charbray into their operations 12 years ago.

Rob and Helen Gowland run 500 breeders, including replacement heifers, consisting of 350 Charbray and 150 Brahman females, over 607ha on their four highly productive ex-dairy farms in Theebine and Gunalda, between the Gympie and Fraser Coast regions.



They've bought high quality first-cross Charbray heifers off recognised breeders for many years.



"We run a combination of Charbray bulls over Charbray cows, and Charolais Bulls over Brahman cows to produce first-cross progeny. Being in a coastal area we need cattle that can handle the tick and coastal conditions, that are very fertile, can wean a calf each year, and are sought after in the saleyards," Mr Gowland said.



"We join all heifers to Angus bulls. This assists in low calving difficulties, and provides more hybrid vigour, providing extra quick growth rates, which allows us to wean calves off heifers early at our desired sale weight of 280kg. This gives our heifers a better chance to keep condition and get back in calf quickly at next joining."



The Gowlands joining period last from October 1 to December 31, with most of their breeders going in-calf in the first six weeks of that window, with Gympie Vets preg-testing their Charbray breeders each February, and Brahmans in March.



"Our fertility rate was 95 per cent this year and 93pc last year for all Charbray cows. Our maiden heifers sit at close to 70pc annually, which is a little lower primarily due to some heifers not getting to the desired weights before the bulls are removed.



"All empty cows and heifers are culled and sold to meatworks and Gympie store sales via Dan Sullivan, Sullivan Livestock. We do a second cull in January/February for all cows that don't have a calf at foot and therefore won't be weaning a calf. We budget on 2pc of cows not weaning a calf."



They also target the Gympie Weaner sales, in March and April, via Mr Sullivan.



"Our goal weight is 280kg for steers and 265kg for heifers aged seven to eight months. Our livestock are popular at the Gympie saleyards and have been proven to perform for buyers.



At the Gympie sale on March 28 this year, the tops of the their Charbray weaner steers made $2276/head.



"Our Angus x Charbray-cross heifers, weighing 286kg, were sold to a local butcher at the same sale. We also won best pen of heifers suitable for replacement breeders at the Gympie Weaner Show and Sale two years ago. We've won best pen of weaner steers at the same sale in recent years."



To strengthen their herd, the Gowlands have been buying bulls from Michael Connolly, Emjay Charbrays, for the last two years.



"We've found the Emjay bulls to be very fertile, with good temperaments. We've bought three two-year-old bulls from Michael, which have been joined to 140 Charbray cows. These joinings have helped us achieve a more than 93pc plus pregnancy rate for both years. The progeny have proven themselves through the awards they've won, and the prices they've reached at sale."



The Gowlands properties, which have been purchased over a period of 12 years, consist primarily of scrub soil with some areas containing basalt rock. They've received 1146mm of rain in the last six months which is 481mm above their average rainfall for the same period.

"This rainfall included us receiving 650mm in 24 hours in early January which washed out most of our fences in our creek crossings and low lying areas. However, our country is currently looking great and the rain has set us up with good winter feed."

The Gowlands also operate a a Brahman stud which consists of close to 150 registered Brahman cows and heifers. Charolais bulls are also used over the stud Brahmans cows to produce first-cross steers and heifers.

Mr Gowland said all their cattle have a great life while on their properties, with weaners enjoying a top start, and calves having great growth rates and no setbacks.

"We're mindful of cattle condition so they're in good shape to go in calf. Cattle are treated to the highest of standards including 7in1, botulism, drenching, Marksmin before calving and joining, and Tri-Solfen. Bulls are tested yearly and vaccinated for Vibrio and 3 day.



"We rotationally graze by moving cattle weekly so that each paddock is spelled approximately three weeks out of every four. Weaning calves in March/April allows pastures to be spelled and good grass growth to assist setting up feed for winter and early spring. We don't use creep feeding as it isn't needed to achieve the desired weights."

