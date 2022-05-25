Yarded up: A selection of the McEwan family's commercial Brahman and Brangus cows in the yard on their block situated at Traveston, in Gympie.

The many benefits of Brahman cattle has seen the breed become a fixture in the McEwan family's Gympie-based beef business, since the 1980's.

Russell and Debbie McEwan started the business, and their second son Will and his wife Susan now run their own herd, in conjunction with the original herd.



The McEwan's weaning and AI programs are carried out on the original Narcona block at Traveston, which was purchased in 1982, while Will and Susan's block at Bollier, purchased in 2018, acts as the depot for sale bulls, and will soon include sale heifers as well. Their breeders are run on three lease properties within the Gympie region.



Since Russell McEwan first ventured into cattle production 40-plus years ago the family began utilising Brahman genetics on their land, which ranges from undulating volcanic country closer to the coast to Mary River flats north of Gympie.



"The Brahmans adaptability, ease of maintenance and temperament is why Russell saw the breed as an ideal match for our country and conditions. We breed for beef and the Brahmans carcase traits and eatability is amazing if raised in the right environment. Their efficiency on feed is also a big winner," Will McEwan said.

The McEwans now run Red Angus bulls over their first calf heifers and a selection of Brahman cows to breed first-cross Brangus.

"We also breed our first-cross Brangus females back to pink nose Brahman bulls to produce a 75 per cent Brahman-content animal. The Red Angus infused with the Brahman adds the well known carcase attributes of the Angus while keeping all the positive traits of the Brahman," he said.

Mr McEwan said their joining period lasts from September though January

"One positive aspect of leasing country is that you know exactly what a cow costs to run each year, so from a commercial standpoint you know what she needs to make back. No calf puts you straight in the red, so we're strict on fertility. Our calf on ground rate is close to 95pc, typically old age or seasonal factors influence the 5pc that miss, which are culled. Seasonally we also lose up to 5pc in the first month due to paralysis tick. Russell works hard to treat calves as young as possible to minimise this risk."

The family sell their steer calves as weaners, and they've developed a strong following around Gympie with their weaners going on to make strong returns for backgrounders.



"It's a good market for us. Occasionally we'll background or feed a selection of steers ourselves to keep a foot in the feeder or domestic market and to keep an eye on the performance of our cattle in these environments. Some heifers are retained as replacements, with the rest sold as weaners or as a line of yearlings or two-year-old's, depending on our capacity to carry them through."

After establishing their commercial herd, the McEwans formed Narcona Beef (originally Narcona Brahman Stud), in 1984. The studs original genetics were sourced from the Garglen and Boomaroo studs, with top Australian and American bloodlines added through AI.

"We're always striving for improvement in our cattle, in the search for what we consider the perfect beast."

This constant aim to improve has seen the McEwans buy bulls from Garglen, Kandoona, Yenda, Samari Plains, Tralin and more recently Muan and Mt Callan.

"These genetics, along with the commercial performance requirements we demand year on year, has seen us sell bulls and heifers locally and interstate for many years, and gives us the confidence they will perform for their new owners."

They focus on high fertility, moderate framed cattle with high quality carcase traits.

"We breed cattle for beef, and we always keep that in mind. But in the stud game there are a number of other factors involved, including temperament and type. The former we consider key as it directly correlates to carcase, and the latter is equally vital as a great type of Brahman cow is hard to beat."



To keep up to date with the latest offerings in the breed and to catch up with many familiar faces, the McEwans frequently attend the Gympie Brahman Female Sale.



"This year will mark our first time there as vendors in more than 10 years, which we're really looking forward to. We've recently downsized our overall herd, and focused in on the stud herd, so we jumped at the opportunity to enter the ring again alongside some of the best stud breeders in the state."



The sale appeals to the McEwans due to its close proximity to them, and as it attracts buyers from all over.



"This sale allows Brahman breeders in South East Queensland to showcase their best heifers."

