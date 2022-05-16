PREMIUM Atherton Tablelands property Cuda Farm is being offered on a walk in, walk out basis including unharvested crops, extensive plant and machinery, and 300 megalitres of irrigation water.
Offered by Bruno Cuda through Nutrien Harcourts, the 75 hectare (185 acre) property is located adjacent to the township of Atherton in the Atherton Tablelands's so called "golden triangle".
The property comprises of two adjoining freehold titles, both of which front the sealed Tinaroo Falls Dam Road and are said to have future subdivision potential.
Cairns is about 100km to the east and has major services including an international airport.
The farm features highly productive, red volcanic Tolga soils. It is all usable, flat/gently sloping country suitable for growing a wide range of horticultural crops and pastures.
Historically the farm has produced Rhodes grass seed/pasture, corn silage and sweet potatoes. In recent years avocados have been planted.
The farm has substantial built infrastructure including two main houses, two farm houses, a new packing shed, office, a large machinery shed with self contained living area, pump shed and several other storage and service sheds.
The upgraded irrigation system's two main bores and the house bore are interconnected.
The mains power supply is supported by an impressive 99kVA solar system.
The property is being offered through an expressions of interest process managed by Nutrien Harcourts, closing on May 31.
Contact David Woodhouse, 0427 910 035, Nutrien Harcourts.
