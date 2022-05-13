Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Coastal couple generate vision for tiny town of Woolooga

Clare Adcock
By Clare Adcock
Updated May 13 2022 - 9:30am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caz and Matthew Crane preparing for customers at their new bar and grill, the Woolooga Longyard. Photos: Clare Adcock

Woolooga is generally a town that people drive through on their way to somewhere else, the kind where if you blink, you'll miss it, but this family is pulling out all the stops to ensure it gets a second glance.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clare Adcock

Clare Adcock

Roma Journalist - Queensland Country Life

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.