Most married couples spend their first day of wedded bliss sipping cocktails or laying by a beach, but Tambo's Bill Hay and Caitlin Bucknell were too busy towing bogged winnebagos out of their drenched property.
The pair married on April 24 at Woolga Station, 60km south west of Tambo, with almost 200 people in attendance from most states, and even two from Canada.
Woolga was originally owned by Caitlin's grandfather, Colin, after he and his wife Beverly purchased it in 1962.
Family were involved in the entire day; Caitlin's mother's beloved 1977 Leyland Mini, was the perfect wedding car to do doughnuts on the airstrip and a 1978 ex-rural fire brigade Toyota LandCruiser also made a debut.
The ceremony kicked off with plenty of laughs when Matthew Schmidt acted as flower boy and blew flower petals at pretty girls on his way down the aisle.
A marquee from the Blackall-Tambo Regional Council came in very handy in the wet weather, which forced guests staying in town to head back straight after dinner and before the speeches.
The next morning there were still about 80 cars at the station who put their polished boots and frocks aside to tackle the 20km black soil track out of there.
"It honestly looked like a Tokyo drift convoy," Caitlin said.
"Needless to say that our first day married Bill diligently towed unsuccessful winnebagos and I ferried people to town.
"There was a great team of people who came out up to a few weeks prior to help with the set up and we couldn't be more grateful for everyone who helped with the whole thing and also the people who came out and attended.
"The clean up was a tad extended due to the lovely rain but it was a great night and definitely memorable for everyone who braved the weather and joined us on such a special day."
Their photographer was Edwina Robertson.
