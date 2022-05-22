Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Tambo's Bill Hay and Caitlin Bucknell tie the knot on a wet day at Woolga Station

May 22 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Most married couples spend their first day of wedded bliss sipping cocktails or laying by a beach, but Tambo's Bill Hay and Caitlin Bucknell were too busy towing bogged winnebagos out of their drenched property.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.