Brisbane Valley country remains on the market

A BRISBANE Valley property covering 376 hectares with access to Wivenhoe Dam remains on the market after being passed in on a vendor bid of $3.5 million at a Ray White Rural auction.
Logan Park at Wivenhoe Hill is in three freehold titles covering 282 hectares (696 acres) plus a 94ha (224 acre) lease on the banks of the Wivenhoe Dam.
Advertisement
Marketing agent Jez McNamara, Ray White Rural, said higher offers were being sought, with each of the three titles now available individually.
Located 12 minutes from Fernvale, the property has multiple house sites with highly prized northerly views over south east Queensland's largest freshwater dam.
The property is divided into six paddocks plus the lease paddock around the edge of the Wivenhoe dam. There are also two pens set up to feed out silage.
The property comprises gently undulating softer type forest country, with multiple areas sown to improved pastures including Callide Rhodes, blue grass, Gatton panic, wynn cassia and presto.
The owners cut hay for cattle in summer, and around 12ha of oats are planted for winter feed.
Water is supplied from four dams, five troughs, and two 22,000 litre rainwater tanks.
The shedding and infrastructure is mostly only a few years old. Improvements include a four-bedroom donga, hay shed, shed with a workshop, and steel yards with a covered vet crush, calf race and crush, and scales.
Contact Jez McNamara, 0427 270 280, Ray White Rural.
Want daily news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Queensland Country Life newsletter below.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.