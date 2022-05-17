Queensland Country Life
Brisbane Valley country remains on the market

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
Updated May 17 2022 - 3:45am, first published 2:00am
A BRISBANE Valley property covering 376 hectares with access to Wivenhoe Dam remains on the market after being passed in on a vendor bid of $3.5 million at a Ray White Rural auction.

