Primex Field Days has announced the event planned for May 19-21 will be postponed due to the ongoing impacts of recent floods, combined with continued adverse weather conditions.
Chief executive Bruce Wright said it had been a very difficult decision to make.
"However, the delay is unavoidable due to the impact that the floods and adverse weather conditions have had on the site at Casino," he said.
"We appreciate the announcement of postponing may have impact on some of our stakeholders, but we have provided as much notice as possible."
"We want the 2022 Norco Primex Field Day event to be a great experience for exhibitors, customers, clients and visitors, and this simply is not possible to hold the event now under the current conditions."
Organisers said floods and continued adverse weather had impacted the site in regard to maintenance and restoration of the site to enable a safe environment and provide exhibitors with the ability to access and activate their sites.
Norco's rural agriculture general manager Adrian Reck said Norco supported the decision to postpone the 2022 event.
"Primex is an integral part of our community, in Norco's heartland," he said.
"This event provides, not just economic and educational opportunities in primary industries and agribusiness, but brings the community together in mateship.
"Recent weather events have tested our community's resolve and Norco, with Primex, is committed to our region's recovery."
"We are working with Primex to bring this iconic field event to life at a later date and look forward to celebrating the best our region has to offer in sustainable Australian primary production and food."
One of the event's major exhibitors, Dan Hoppy of Days Machinery, said he was also supportive of a change to the schedule given the recent catastrophic weather events.
"Primex Field Days has always been a quality rural event for everyone, and we look forward to exhibiting at the rescheduled event date," he said.
Organisers of Norco Primex said they would discuss future options with key stakeholders and consider holding the event between July and November.
"We are mindful that some of our local stakeholders are still overcoming the tragic events of the February and March 2022 floods," Mr Wright said.
"We are also cognisant that the delay will also give many of our exhibitors and attendees additional time to prepare and attend the event."
