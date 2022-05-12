Torrential rain is now hitting south east Queensland, with authorities issuing alerts for residents in the Lockyer Valley and Toowoomba Regional Council areas, as creeks and rivers start to rise quickly.
"Multiple roads are currently being impacted by flooding and road closures are in place," the Lockyer Valley warning said.
People have been urged to stock up on enough supplies to last three days amid fears homes may become isolated.
A major flood warning is current for Warrill Creek, with moderate flooding in the Bremer, and Laidley Creek and lower Brisbane River.
While conditions are not expected to replicate the disaster earlier this year, the Bureau of Meteorology said rain was expected to continue over coming days, with the possibility of more intense falls in saturated catchments, thunderstorms and damaging winds.
According to Higgins Storm Chasing, the upper low is properly into south west Queensland now, and will head east over the next 24 to 48 hours and continue to suck big moisture in from the Coral Sea.
Toowoomba Regional Council advised there was no immediate risk to the Oakey township from water spilling over the Cooby Dam wall.
TRC local disaster management group chair, Mayor Paul Antonio, said a standard emergency alert for a flood watch and act notification was issued this on Thursday morning at the request of the local disaster coordination centre.
"Council's water operations centre is monitoring the region's three dams around the clock and will provide updates as required," Mayor Antonio said.
"Council on Thursday started contacting property owners who are directly downstream of Cooby Dam.
"We are continuing to update these residents in line with our emergency action plan, along with residents downstream of Cressbrook and Perseverance dams."
Some of the rainfall totals include 94 millimetres in the past 24 hours up until 9am this morning in Toooomba, while Grantham has received 112mm in the past 12 hours.
Meanwhile, Seqwater is releasing water from Wivenhoe Dam, Somerset and North Pine Dam with all gates open.
The northern system which gave the central west some of the best rain in 15 years is now moving south and dropping good falls in the Blackall and Tambo districts.
Kate Doyle of Lumeach Station 85 kilometres south of Tambo received 75mms and the Serpentine Creek is at 1.6m and rising.
Other heartening rain reports include 76mm for St George since 9am, with 120 total in the pat 24 hours.
Sandy Southern, Secret Plains, St George, reports a total of 108mm so far.
James Brennan from Bollon has received 110mm over the past two days
Stacey Keane from Waverley Downs, near Hungerford in north-west of NSW, has record 40mm so far, and it is still raining.
Police are warning all motorists to please avoid travelling if possible and always heed the simple message; - if it is flood forget it.
This morning a man aged in his 60s was airlifted by RACQ Life Flight Rescue after clinging to a tree all night in floodwaters near Bundaberg.
He got caught while driving across a flooded road in the region, but managed to escape, with farmers spotting him this morning and calling emergency 000.
In a life-threatening emergency call 000 and for emergency flood or storm assistance, call the SES on 132 500.
