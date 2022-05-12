Queensland Country Life
Weather warning current for south east Queensland as creeks and rivers on rise and dam gates are opened

By Helen Walker
Updated May 12 2022 - 5:40am, first published 4:30am
Seqwater has advised it is releasing water from the gates of the North Pine Dam (pictured), Somerset and Wivenhoe Dams from Thursday at 10am. Picture: Seqwater

Torrential rain is now hitting south east Queensland, with authorities issuing alerts for residents in the Lockyer Valley and Toowoomba Regional Council areas, as creeks and rivers start to rise quickly.

