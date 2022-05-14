Queensland Country Life
Opinion

QFF urges parties to provide policy details relating to Queensland agriculture

By Allan Dingle, Queensland Farmers' Federation President
May 14 2022 - 9:00pm
Election policy details lacking

With less than two weeks until election day, QFF is becoming increasingly concerned at the lack of detail in key policy announcements relating to Queensland agriculture. QFF has outlined what it considers our key policy pillars for the 2022 federal election to be and is calling on all parties to articulate their position on each of these important areas.

