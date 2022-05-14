Election policy details lacking

With less than two weeks until election day, QFF is becoming increasingly concerned at the lack of detail in key policy announcements relating to Queensland agriculture. QFF has outlined what it considers our key policy pillars for the 2022 federal election to be and is calling on all parties to articulate their position on each of these important areas.
QFF is seeking commitment on policies that secure a sustainable future for irrigated and intensive farmers, the agriculture sector and rural economies more broadly in Queensland. Our agricultural sector is a key foundation of the Queensland economy, the Australian economy and critical to the future success of our regions. In Queensland the agricultural sector is worth well over $23 billion and expanding, but farmers need a favourable operating environment to enable our sector to overcome challenges and capitalise on future growth opportunities.
We are asking our political leaders to demonstrate leadership and articulate a clear vision and a willingness to work closely with industry to address the challenges and harness the opportunities relating to key areas including workforce, natural capital, energy and water, biosecurity, connectivity and infrastructure.
We have identified six policy pillars that our members tell us are important to them:
As the election looms, QFF is again pressing to hear more from our political parties and election candidates on their policies and the detail contained within across these six key pillars. While Queensland agriculture has seen record growth over the 2021 / 22 period, disruption continues to confront the sector including escalating input costs, workforce constraints, floods and droughts depending on where you are in the State.
Queensland farmers need a federal government with a clear vision for agriculture to secure our future. I invite you to read more about our pillars at qff.org.au/newsroom/industrynews.
